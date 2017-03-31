Hundreds of great games arrive in the Play Store each month. Some are from big name gaming studios, others are from small indie developers. It can be hard to keep up with them all. Here is our list of some of the best games to launch in the last month. Check it out and you may just find your new favorite game.

ANYCRATE tries to make local multiplayer on mobile devices comfortable and enjoyable. Each player can jump and shoot and each of them has to use these abilities in a tactical manner in order to hit the opponent and become the king of game’s universe.

Atomic Super Lander is all about protecting earth from doomsday. The Earth is about to be bombarded by an asteroid supercluster. It’s time to cram all able-bodied persons to rockets and fire them blindly into space in a desperate fight for mankind’s survival.

Board Kings is a multiplayer board game where the board is a city that you create. Earn coins as you play to build up your city and expand the population. If you’re lucky you’ll land on the bonus tiles and win awesome rewards and boosts. It’s not all about luck, it’s about strategy and skill.

The classic mystery board game has finally come to Android. Join Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, Mrs Peacock, Mr Green, Dr Orchid and Professor Plum on a night of murder and mystery in Tudor Mansion. Mr. Boddy has been murdered! But who did it? With what weapon? In which room?

Cosmic Express is a puzzle game about planning the train route for the world’s most awkward space colony. It’s cute, harder than it looks, and guaranteed to give you hours of frustrating fun across hundreds of levels.

Crash of Cars is all about collecting as many crowns as possible before your car is destroyed. Collect power-ups, destroy other players, steal their crowns, and climb the leaderboards. It has 16 Upgradable Power-Ups, including a flamethrower, cannon, trebuchet, and more.

Deep Town is science fiction strategy game where you play as an AI, with a sole purpose to gather, construct, and replicate. Crust of a planet is very deep, filled with different metals, gems and rare findings. A high tech digging system as yours, is capable of drilling through any rock, using tons of different tech.

Digby Forever is an endless “digger” game. Help Digby dig, set off bombs, dodge cave-ins and evade a colorful cast of foes. Watch out for crazy monsters, lava, lasers and even cave-ins as you dig as deep as you can uncovering crystals.

Digit drop is a game about adding. Simply add up digits to the given number above the board. The more digits you use in a Digit Drop the higher you score. All digits get saved to your Digit Vault to be used in buying Power Ups.

One of the most difficult classic platformer games is now available for Android. As Sir Arthur, you must battle against demons and undead in order to rescue the princess Prin-Prin. Equip Sir Arthur with better weapons and armor by unlocking chests through the levels.

In this game, you command the team of 4 heroes, 3 of which are fighting on the front line, while the 4th is recovering health behind the backs of his team-mates. To make a move you need to change positions of any two heroes. If the hero moves from the back line to the front, he uses super attack.

Hovercrash is a fast, minimal arcade racer with thrills, tunnels and turbo boosts. Choose your high-speed anti-gravity ship and hit (or actually hover) the road. Dodge weird and dangerous obstacles as you try to survive for as long as possible.

Kittens Game is a village simulation text game. You manage a village of kittens as they acquire resources and unlock new technologies. This is an old school game that does not have any ads or micro-transactions.

Knight for hire is an IO like old school arcade style casual game. Become the knight or ninja slash your way through goblins, orcs and trolls in an icy Viking land. Connect all enemies and kill them in a single strike. Collect coins and make money for the next hero in your collection.

Meganoid 2017 is a remastered version of the classic Orange Pixel hit. Every play session generates new levels. Find many items to enhance your character and his abilities while you descend down into the Meganoid space ship.

As life struggles to gain a foothold in a devastated world, a new lifeform emerges from the rubble. Mold yourself into any shape as you explore this strange, challenging landscape. The eerily beautiful visuals are complemented by the ethereal music of electronica.

Pirate heroine Nelly Cootalot takes on the evil Baron Widebeard in this hilarious adventure game. Meet an outlandish cast of characters featuring the voice of Tom Baker (Dr Who), and face perplexing challenges in your search for the Treasure of the Seventh Sea.

This action-horror puzzle game will shake you to the core. Once on a wonderful day, the town was shocked by series of horrible kills under terrifying and inexplicable circumstances. Police have tried to hide the facts, but some information leaked and was published by local press. Trying to understand what has happened there, you start your search for the truth.

Roller Coaster Tycoon is now optimized specifically for touch. Building, managing and sharing your coolest park creations in beautiful 3D graphics has never been this fun or easy. Open card packs full of coasters, rides, decorations and more to build out your dream park.

Travel through the minimalist universe of Satellite, jumping from planet to planet by entering in their orbits. Just touch the screen to make the satellite jump through the next planet. Travel as far as you can, compete against your friends with this simple and funny game, perfect as time killer.

In this game, Mario is constantly running from left to right through classic levels. The level design should look familiar to Mario fans, and unlike a lot of endless runner games, the levels can actually be completed. It’s not just a “survive as long as possible” type game. The full game costs $10, which turned off a lot of players, but it’s an okay game.

Battle to destroy your stunt rivals and watch out for oil slicks, TNT, and squirrels as you race masses of different cars through beached pirate ships, backflip over huge canyons, barrel-roll through rings of fire and smash your way through the competition with the crazy power-ups.

In Sword of Shadows, players will embark on a journey to become a martial arts legend in a dazzling world powered by the second generation Flexi Engine. Sword of Shadows is the latest epic martial arts MMO title from Snail Games.

Titan Attacks is a nostalgia-inducing retro arcade shooter. Battle waves after waves of Titans as you upgrade your tank, and save Earth. As the last surviving tank commander on Earth, single-handedly turn back the evil invading alien army attack, drive back the Titans across the galaxy.

Too Many Dangers is another endless runner game. In this runner game, it won’t be easy because everything is out to get you. You have been abducted by aliens and now you have to fight to survive.

Play sessions are quick and challenging in this on-the-go action roguelike, featuring an infinite number of randomly generated levels and enemy patterns along with tons of weapons and other gear. Every round is guaranteed to be different as you fight your way through hordes of enemies.

Pokemon GO actually didn’t get many updates this past month. Things have slowed down a bit since the launch of Gen 2. A water-type event has come and gone. We heard rumors that Legendary Pokemon will be coming this year. But that’s pretty much it.

