For Pokemon GO die-hards still sticking it out with the augmented reality game, a new event kicking off today looks to increase your chances of catching water-type Pokemon in the wild.

Starting today at 1PM (PT) until next Wednesday, March 29th, a new Water Festival will make it easier to catch water Pokemon (including those from the recently released Gen 2) even if you don’t live near a body of water. Whether it’s Magikarp, Squirtle, Totodile, this is the perfect opportunity for rural players and those who don’t have a lake/beach/river nearby them to further fill out their Pokedex.

As an added bonus for those that do live near water biomes, Niantic says may see an increase in Lapras sightings, so be sure to hit the beach this weekend if you get a chance and take some Ultra Balls with you. There’s also a special Magikarp Hat that will be available in the avatar customization shop for those interested.

It’s also worth mentioning that an update started rolling out yesterday that guarantees the “First Stop of the Day” bonus from a 7-day streak will net you an evolution item. Previously, there was only a chance of gaining an evolution item when hitting your 7-Day Poke Stop streak, something that was more than disheartening for those that kept missing out.

[Pokemon GO Live]