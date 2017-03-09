Mar 9th, 2017

Pokemon Go recently received an update which brings Gen 2 Pokemon to the forefront, but that’s not the only update coming this year. In an interview with Wired, Niantic CEO John Hanke confirmed that Legendary Pokemon will finally be coming by the end of 2017.

Another change to the game will be arriving before then, which may help bring users back. Niantic has confirmed that in-game trading will be arriving, making it possible for you to trade some of your Pokemon away to other trainers. This has been rumored for quite sometime, but we’re still waiting for it to arrive.

This isn’t exactly the timeline we were hoping to hear, but at least you know you’ll soon be able to catch Mew, Mewtwo, and more. Niantic may have some work to do regarding catching the hype that the game was met with when it launched last year.

[Polygon | Wired]
