Calculator Quick Tile does exactly what you would expect. It adds a tile in the Quick Settings for direct access to a pop-up calculator. The calculator can be launched anywhere you can pull down the notification shade. It floats over the top of whatever you’re doing.

Citizen helps you stay safe by sending you alerts of nearby emergencies and incidents. Think of it like your own personal Batman, letting you know when bad things are happening. The app only works in New York City right now, but you can download it and request access in your city.

This is a timer app for your work life. It allows you to break your working sessions into breaks and work. Work for a configured time and then take a quick break to stay fresh and motivated. Stay focused and use the Focus Timer Reborn for learning, work, and training sessions.

The Family Link app from Google helps you stay in the loop as your kid (13 and under) explores on their Android device. Family Link lets you create a Google Account for your kid that’s like your account, while also helping you set certain digital ground rules for your family.

GrammarPal checks your texts for grammatical errors. Unlike the spell checker that’s built into your phone, this app aims to also find all other kinds of grammatical errors. Be it spelling, style or any other form of error, GrammarPal helps you find and fix them.

Hangouts Meet is Google’s new Slack competitor. This new app has been live for a few weeks, but is now making its way to more G Suite users, and allows for up to 30 members in the video call at one time, regardless of whether you’re on a computer or your mobile device.

IQBoxy is an expense management app for your business. It has fast OCR (optical character recognition) technology to digitize your documents in real-time and machine learning with automation to save you time and money bookkeeping. No man behind the curtain like other apps.

Did you know your local library has thousands of ebooks and audiobooks? You can borrow them, instantly, for free, using the device in your pocket. All you need is a valid library card (which is also free). Libby has a built-in ebook reader and a beautiful audiobook player.

Meteor is the first speed test app for regular people, not just network engineers. Meteor will not only test your app speed, but also tell you what experience you can expect while using popular apps given their connection requirements. Meteor gives an easy to use score in addition to numerical results.

My Cloud Radio is a SongCloud app for Android Tv and Android Auto. It has top tracks, stations, charts, and genres. Play SoundCloud on devices without the official SoundCloud app.

noHeadsUp will disable all heads-up notification popups on your phone with one tap. Heads-up notifications are the ones that pop up at the top of the screen on top of whatever you’re doing. This app is an updated version for Android 7.0 and above.

Oversec transparently encrypts and decrypts any text in any app. You can use it to exchange private encrypted and covert chat- or email messages or store your own encrypted notes on your phone. Oversec is completely agnostic of the subjacent app.

This shopping app from Microsoft automatically remembers all the products you shop for on the web, on your PC or Mac and now on the phone. This is a companion app to the assistant on the browser on your PC or Mac. Sign in to the app and see all the products you shopped for on your computer.

Supersonic is a messenger that allows you to send live voice messages. Messages are converted to text so your friends can read them if they can’t listen. Messages disappear after they’ve been heard. You can voice in one-on-one or group chats.

Nintendo Switch Parental Controls is a free app to keep you engaged with your family’s gaming activities on the Switch. Set a play-time limit and the console will notify users that the time limit has been reached. The summary function allows you to easily see what games have been played on the console recently and how much time was spent playing each day.

Tucano is a brand new 3rd-party Twiter app. Using material design, the app brings a very comfortable and customizable interface. It also provides unique features currently not available on other apps like profile stats, profile notes, real time view for interactions, and favorite users fixed on the top for quick access.

WalletHub is an app that offers 100% free credit scores and full credit reports updated daily. Sign up now and reach top WalletFitness with this award-winning app. Customized credit improvement tips, free TransUnion credit reports, updated daily, and free 24/7 credit monitoring to warn you of identity theft and fraud.

Winnie is a place for parents to find and share information. Whether you want to ask for advice, find new things to do with your kids, or just get to the nearest changing table in a hurry. Immediately join a helpful community of moms & dads. No more waiting for invites to exclusive groups.

One of the big complaints about Google Duo at launch was the lack of audio-only calls. Video calling is great, but there are many situations when video isn’t needed.Last week, Google rolled out audio calls in Brazil, but now the feature is rolling out worldwide.

Facebook Messenger got a couple of big features this month. You can share “Stories” just like in Snapchat and Instagram (which FB also owns). Every app has stories now. A more useful feature is the ability to share your live location. You can show your friends exactly where you are on a map.

We completely revamped our Forums app to go with the redesigned AndroidForums.com. When you install the app, it automatically detects your phone, carrier, and all the installed apps and games. Everything that you might care about is right there for you.

