Facebook Messenger is continuing on their warpath of assimilating some of Snapchat’s best features and rebranding them their own. Their latest conquest is “My Day,” a brazen knock-off of Snapchat’s Stories feature.

The feature — previously in testing — is now rolling out globally to all Messenger users and appears as a new sharing option when taking Snaps photos and videos with the camera portion of the app. Simply take a photo/video, and you’ll see a new option to add media to “My Day” at the top of the sharing list. Photos and videos added to your day will only be viewable for 24 hours, which helps encourage more candid use of the sharing feature. Photos from your friends’ Days will appear at the top of the chat list, just like in Instagram.

Of course, Facebook allows you to control the privacy of your Day by choosing exactly who can view it (since it’s basically public to all your friends in Facebook and Messenger), and single handedly transitions the messaging app into a sort of pseudo social network a la Snapchat.

Sadly enough, Facebook is still pretending Snapchat doesn’t exist, citing in an interview with TechCrunch that the inspiration behind many of their recently added features has been AOL Instant Messenger. Yeah, okay. Ain’t no shame in the game, but let’s be real here. How long before they set their sights on Snapchat Discover and Memories and add those feature into Messenger. It’s only a matter of time…