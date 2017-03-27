Mar 27th, 2017

Just when you thought the world of messaging couldn’t possibly get any more intuitive or feature-rich, Facebook Messenger has a new update. Yes, again. Rolling out today is a feature Facebook is calling “Live Locations.

Just like Google Maps, the feature gives users the ability to share their location to a friend or family member in real-time. Now your friends never have to continually ask “Where you at?” It’s pretty darn helpful when coordinating with others be it a 1-on-1 chat, or a group. Sending your Live Location is easy. Here’s how it works:

  • Tap the Location icon or tap the More icon and then select Location.
  • You’ll see a map of your current location and the option to tap a blue bar to share your Live Location for 60 minutes.
  • You’ll have the option to stop sharing your Live Location by tapping Stop Sharing
  • You’ll see how much longer you’re sharing your Live Location for via a small count down clock in the lower right hand corner of the map.
  • You can also choose a static point to meet at by tapping on the Red pin in the upper corner, and either searching or dragging the pin on the map.

It’s pretty straight forward and takes all the guesswork out figuring out how to keep your friends updated with your location — well, those using Facebook Messenger anyway. We think it’s a fantastic feature and yet another way Facebook Messenger stays light years ahead of the competition. Allo definitely has some catching up to do.

Download on Google Play
local_offer    Facebook Messenger  

stars Further Reading

Facebook Messenger adds reactions & mentions to chats

Facebook Messenger adds a Snapchat Stories knock-off

Facebook suffers battery issues again

Facebook Messenger rolls out Group Video Chat

Facebook introduces a new camera for Messenger

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S8 leaks show multiple angles
closeHere’s the Galaxy S8 from almost every angle imaginable

In case you haven’t gotten enough of the Galaxy S8, here’s another set of photos to get you excited for next week’s unveiling.

2

more_vertHere are some high-quality shots of the Galax
closeHere are some high-quality shots of the Galaxy S8 Plus

A new series of images show off various interface aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. The images also show a brief size comparison to the LG V20.

3

more_vertNew Galaxy S8 leak sheds light on warranty program
closeSamsung has been keeping some secrets on the Galaxy S8, until now

Roland Quandt of WinFuture was able to get his hands on an array of new press images of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, while also sharing details we have yet to see leaked.

4

more_vertGoogle Assistant adds sports jokes
closeGoogle Assistant’s terrible dad jokes now include sports

Google Assistant has added a whole new category of dad jokes to its arsenal: ones that involve sports.

5

more_vert7 reasons why I'll definitely be buying the LG G6
close7 reasons why I’ll definitely be buying the LG G6

With the LG G6 on the way to carriers across the US, I take a look at why I’ll be picking one up for myself instead of waiting for the likes of the Galaxy S8.

6

more_vert10 new actions have been added to the Google Home's arsenal
closeYou can now ask Google Home to help you build your own PC

A series of new actions have been added to Google Assistant, making it easy to do things such as control your Roomba or keep track of expiration dates for your food.

7

more_vertQualcomm blocked Samsung
closeQualcomm blocked Samsung from selling their Exynos chip to other OEMs

The Exynos chips have been made exclusively for Samsung phones, but apparently, Samsung tried to sell them to other manufacturers. A new report claims Qualcomm prevented that from happening.

8

more_vertMichael Kors announces 2 new Android Wear watches
closeMichael Kors announces 2 new Android Wear 2.0 watches without the ugly flat tire

Fossil-owned fashion brand Michael Kors has announced 2 new Access smartwatches for launch this year. They’ll be donning Android Wear 2.0 and have some significant improvements.

9

more_vertFree App of the Week debuts on the Play Store
closeGoogle introduces a “Free App of the Week” section on the Play Store

Google has introduced a new “Free App of the Week” section on the Play Store, which takes a paid app or game and offers it for free for a whole week.

10

more_vertOfficial Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked
closeOfficial Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked along with pricing info

A number of high quality images have leaked showing official Galaxy S8 accessories. Check out the post for a look at Samsung’s DeX Station and a handful of different cases Samsung will be offering, but they wont come cheap.