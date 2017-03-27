Just when you thought the world of messaging couldn’t possibly get any more intuitive or feature-rich, Facebook Messenger has a new update. Yes, again. Rolling out today is a feature Facebook is calling “Live Locations.”

Just like Google Maps, the feature gives users the ability to share their location to a friend or family member in real-time. Now your friends never have to continually ask “Where you at?” It’s pretty darn helpful when coordinating with others be it a 1-on-1 chat, or a group. Sending your Live Location is easy. Here’s how it works:

Tap the Location icon or tap the More icon and then select Location.

You’ll see a map of your current location and the option to tap a blue bar to share your Live Location for 60 minutes.

You’ll have the option to stop sharing your Live Location by tapping Stop Sharing

You’ll see how much longer you’re sharing your Live Location for via a small count down clock in the lower right hand corner of the map.

You can also choose a static point to meet at by tapping on the Red pin in the upper corner, and either searching or dragging the pin on the map.

It’s pretty straight forward and takes all the guesswork out figuring out how to keep your friends updated with your location — well, those using Facebook Messenger anyway. We think it’s a fantastic feature and yet another way Facebook Messenger stays light years ahead of the competition. Allo definitely has some catching up to do.