Feb 3rd, 2017

The upcoming LG G6 has been shown off several times in various leaks over the past few weeks, but today’s photos give us the best look at the upcoming phone we’ve seen yet. We got our first look at the phone earlier this year showcasing the top half of the device, but since then more leaks have slowly trickled out.

Yesterday, we saw some shots of the phone with a glossy black back, but today’s new leaks from UnderKG showcase the full phone.

The leaked pictures appear to be the same phone that was showcased in those official press render leaks, so that leaves us wondering if the LG G6 might not come in a special glossy black edition, similar to what Apple and Samsung did with their respective phones last year. Either way, the device is shaping up to be interesting.

LG G6 Rumored Specs

  • Dimensions: 148.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm
  • OS: Android 7 Nougat
  • Screen size: 5.7-inch with 18:9 aspect ratio
  • Resolution: 1440 x 2560
  • CPU: Snapdragon 821
  • Other Features: Dual rear cameras, fingerprint scanner on back, wireless charging, headphone jack, microSD card slot, rumored to be waterproof

Tech die-hards are upset that LG appears to be using the Snapdragon 821 in its upcoming handset, but that appears to be forced by Samsung hoarding all the Snapdragon 835 chips it helped Qualcomm produce for its own handsets. Either way, we don’t have long to wait now to see what LG has been working on for a year.

What do you think of all the leaks so far? Are you interested in the LG G6 or are you waiting to see what Samsung does this year?
local_offer    LG   LG G6  

stars Further Reading

Leaked LG G6 photo shows glossy black backside

LG prepping LG G6 Compact?

Nexus 5X gets fingerprint gestures

Leaked photos of LG G6 prototype

Mobile Roar 160: GS8 & Trump

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert7 creative ways to reuse your old smartphones
close7 ideas to re-purpose those old phones you have laying around

Have a few old smartphones laying around? Here’s a handful of creative ways you can re-use them in your daily life.

2

more_vertHow to set up a live wallpaper that mirrors your time of day
closeHow to set up a live wallpaper to mirror the time of day [VIDEO]

Want a pixelized wallpaper that follows the sun and moon cycles of a 24 hour day? This guide will teach you how to set it up on your phone.

3

more_vertBenchmark cheating is back, OnePlus and Meizu guilty now
closeOnePlus and Meizu cheating popular benchmarking apps

Manufacturers still haven’t stopped targeting popular benchmarking applications to artificially inflate their handset scores. OnePlus and Meizu are both still doing it, though OnePlus has said it will stop.

4

more_vertAndroid 7.1.2 beta rolls out today
closeAndroid 7.1.2 is official and available in public beta today

Android 7.1.2 was just announced and will begin rolling out today as part of the Android Beta Program. For more details on what’s new and which devices are eligible, check out the post.

5

more_vertLeaked photos of LG G6 prototype
closeFirst photos of alleged LG G6 prototype surface

After the high-resolution press render leaked last week, we’re now seeing real life photos of an alleged LG G6 prototype.

6

more_vertNexus 5X gets fingerprint gestures
closeNexus 5X got fingerprint gestures in latest update

While incremental updates on devices tend to serve the same purpose for each Nexus phone, the Nexus 5X picked up a little something for itself. Its Android 7.1.2 update enables fingerprint gestures.

7

more_vertGoogle Calendar Tips & Tricks
close10 Tips & Tricks to get the most out of Google Calendar

Google Calendar is arguably the biggest advancement in calendars since they started printing them out with cat photos. To get the most out of this powerful productivity tool, there are a few tips and tricks you should know about.

8

more_vertLG Watch Style leaked in high-res renders
closeGoogle and LG’s Watch Style leaks in high-res press renders

After low-res images of Google and LG’s smartwatches leaked, we now get our first high-res look at the LG Watch Style. Turns out, it’s not as feminine as we thought.

9

more_vertWhy I'm excited for the HTC U Ultra
closeFive reasons to be excited about the HTC U Ultra

Unveiled a few weeks back, the HTC U Ultra is HTC’s latest attempt to steal your attention away from the competition. Some may see the U Ultra as a ripoff of the LG V20 wrapped in the body of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, but there are a few features which set the U Ultra apart. …

10

more_vertMulti-card wallet Coin shutdown after Fitbit acquisition
closeMulti-card wallet Coin shutdown after Fitbit acquisition

Fitbit purchased Coin back in May 2016, but today the company announced the shutdown of its products. Coin users have until February 28 to sync their cards for use until the device dies.