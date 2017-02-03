The upcoming LG G6 has been shown off several times in various leaks over the past few weeks, but today’s photos give us the best look at the upcoming phone we’ve seen yet. We got our first look at the phone earlier this year showcasing the top half of the device, but since then more leaks have slowly trickled out.

Yesterday, we saw some shots of the phone with a glossy black back, but today’s new leaks from UnderKG showcase the full phone.

The leaked pictures appear to be the same phone that was showcased in those official press render leaks, so that leaves us wondering if the LG G6 might not come in a special glossy black edition, similar to what Apple and Samsung did with their respective phones last year. Either way, the device is shaping up to be interesting.

LG G6 Rumored Specs

Dimensions: 148.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm

148.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm OS: Android 7 Nougat

Android 7 Nougat Screen size: 5.7-inch with 18:9 aspect ratio

5.7-inch with 18:9 aspect ratio Resolution: 1440 x 2560

1440 x 2560 CPU: Snapdragon 821

Snapdragon 821 Other Features: Dual rear cameras, fingerprint scanner on back, wireless charging, headphone jack, microSD card slot, rumored to be waterproof

Tech die-hards are upset that LG appears to be using the Snapdragon 821 in its upcoming handset, but that appears to be forced by Samsung hoarding all the Snapdragon 835 chips it helped Qualcomm produce for its own handsets. Either way, we don’t have long to wait now to see what LG has been working on for a year.

What do you think of all the leaks so far? Are you interested in the LG G6 or are you waiting to see what Samsung does this year?