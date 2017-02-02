LG’s big G6 event is only a few weeks away and after getting a sneak peek at what they have in store thanks to leaked press renders and a non complete prototype, we’re finally getting a real photo of the near-final version of the phone. Business Insider is doing the honors, posting what is most certainly an extremely glossy black LG G6 .

As far as build materials, the glossy black does seemingly confirm rumors that the phone will be using a glass back, but there’s always the possibility of LG going with another type of material like ceramic (like the Mi Max), polished metal (like the iPhone 7), or even plastic (doubtful).

In either case, we’re getting another clear look at the dual-camera setup similar to the previous year’s model. While the LG G5 and LG V20 used a secondary wide-angle lens for capturing more of the scene, we can’t help but wonder if LG will go the Apple route and introduce a zoom lens like on the iPhone 7 Plus. Anything is possible.

The LG G6 will formally be unveiled on February 26th during this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Of course, your friends at Phandroid will be in attendance, so stay tuned for more coverage.