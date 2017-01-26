Jan 26th, 2017

Just a few days ago a new high-resolution image of the upcoming LG G6 leaked, giving us a pretty good look at the phone. Now, another image has appeared online that shows the same phone from a different angle, giving us a look at the SIM card slot of the device.

You’ll notice that the screen appears curved in the corners just like the high-resolution image that was released a few days ago, so this is definitely the same phone. The SIM slot that’s showcased in this picture looks pretty long for a standard SIM slot, which suggests that the LG G6 will feature microSD card support.

These official-looking leaks have me more than excited for the LG G6, which is slated to be revealed on February 26th. There have been plenty of rumors about the device, but so far we expect to see a 5.7″ screen powered by a Snapdragon 821 chipset. A dual camera array features on the back of the device, sitting above the fingerprint reader. There are also some rumors that the LG G6 will be the first non-Google phone to launch with Google Assistant.
