The Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 are the two most-leaked Android phones right now. Samsung and LG traditionally are very competitive, but this year could take it to a new level. Forbes is reporting that the Galaxy S8 will be the first phone with the Snapdragon 835 processor. More importantly, they won’t let any other phone have the 835.

The Snapdragon 835 won’t be available to other manufacturers until the Galaxy S8 is released. That’s why the LG G6 and HTC U Ultra will feature the Snapdragon 821. Samsung helped Qualcomm build the chip and will be using mass quantities. For LG, this is familiar territory. The LG G4 launched with slightly outdated processors.

This absolutely doesn’t mean the G6 and other phones with the 821 will be inferior to the Galaxy S8. The processor is just one piece of the puzzle that affects performance. It will be interesting to see just how much of a difference the 835 makes.