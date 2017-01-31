Jan 31st, 2017

We’re only a few short weeks away from LG’s big event in Barcelona where the long-time Samsung rival is expected to take the wraps off the LG G6, their latest flagship device for 2017. We’ve already gotten a sneak peeks at the device thanks to high-resolution press render that leaked just last week. It didn’t really reveal much, just a display with curved corners and a new iPhone-esque rounded frame. It’s clear LG’s going to be changing up the design a bit for this year’s model, with rumors pointing to the possibility of a non-removable glass back, similar to the Galaxy S8.

Today, leaked images of a prototype version of the device were passed onto Droid-Life showing a very rough version of the phone. The leaks don’t do much to confirm the build materials, as the back appears to have some sort of thick black plastic covering it (possibly in an attempt to hide the phone’s design). LG’s trademark dual-camera setup can also be found on the back, but whether LG goes for the same normal/wide-angle setup as the LG G5, or something closer to the iPhone’s normal/zoom function remains to be seen.

Confirming rumors that LG would be ditching the modular feature of last year’s LG G5, we’re also seeing a fully attached bottom bezel. It’s not the smallest bezel we’ve ever seen, but it’s definitely not Google Pixel levels of severity. If the phone looks large, that’s because the phone is said to come equipped with a 5.7-inch display, moving the phone into the phablet category. Of course all will be revealed come February 26th, where the LG G6 will officially make its debut at this year’s Mobile World Congress.
local_offer    LG  LG G6  

