Pokemon GO’s music can be as annoying as it is catchy, depending on who you are. That’s the beauty of human taste, after all — we all differ in that regard.

So for those who don’t enjoy Pokemon’s GO music or simply wanted to jam to something else, it’s been a bit of a pain, as opening Pokemon GO while a song is playing would pause your music to let the game take over. Well, that is no longer the case.

Your music can now play over Pokemon GO, albeit it at a slightly reduced volume than your phone’s normal levels. The reason this wasn’t the case before is because the Unity engine which the game was built on had it so that a game’s audio takes priority by default, but this was an unintended behavior.

Niantic hadn’t made the proper changes to incorporate the Unity fix until this update for whatever reason, but that’s no matter now — it’s done and done. Here’s what else was fixed and changedas part of version 0.55.0:

Reduced the starting load time on Android devices.

Resolved Android connectivity issues for the Pokémon GO Plus accessory.

Integrated iOS wheelchair support for use with Apple Watch.

Minor text fixes.

Have a go at Google Play using the link ahead.