For Samsung, they’ve been trying to get lighter and thinner, and they’ve done so with remarkable engineering tact over their last few launches (so much so, in fact, that they might have overdone it). The trend seems set to continue with the Galaxy S8 launch.

According to newly-leaked dimensions, the Samsung Galaxy S8’s base model will come in a tad shorter and thinner than the Galaxy S7, which is already sleek enough for our taste. The rough render used to depict the device seems to show the same high screen-to-body ratio that we’ve heard about and seen in supposed leaked images of the device, too, so you won’t have to compromise any visibility and usable display area with the change.

The story is oddly a little different for the bigger cousin, though, with the Galaxy S8 Edge (or Plus or whatever arbitrary name Samsung is keen on using this time) stretching things out by a close hair.

Again, the screen-to-body ratio will be quite high if these rough sketches are anything to go by, and that makes us really happy. What would really make us happy, though, is if Samsung could pull this off without risking anyone’s well-being in the process. We’re hoping to hear more just as soon as the Spring months start warming up.