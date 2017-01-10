Jan 10th, 2017

With Samsung expected to take longer to announce the Samsung Galaxy S8 than usual, it seems it could be just for marketing’s sake. After reports of a mid-April announcement which would bypass their usual route of announcing around Mobile World Congress, new reports are saying that the device will be made available mid-April, with some even pegging a specific April 18th date.

While things could obviously change, we’ve seen Samsung go quickly from announcement to availability in the past, with the company at least offering a pre-sale the day the announcement is made in the most cases.

If true, then the timing of the Galaxy S8’s arrival would coincide with that of the Galaxy S5 and S6’s, with that chain being broken with Samsung opting to push yesteryear’s model out a month earlier. Either way, don’t expect to go too far into the Spring without seeing it made available.
