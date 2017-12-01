When the Pixel 2 lineup came out, there was a lot of hemming and hawing about the price – the Pixel 2 started at $649 and the 2 XL started at $849. However, now Verizon is offering an amazing deal for these devices, just in time for some holiday shopping.

Starting today, you can get the Pixel 2 for as low as $349 and the Pixel 2 XL for as low as $549, a savings of $300 on either device. Naturally, you’ll need to sign up for Verizon’s 24-month installment plan, so you won’t be able to walk into a store and get the devices for that cheap unlocked.

As for those monthly installments, you’ll be looking at around $14 per month for the regular Pixel 2 and $23 per month for the Pixel 2 XL. This is a great time to jump onboard the Pixel 2 hype train, and if you have Verizon I’m not sure you’re going to want to pass this up.

This is definitely the lowest price we’ve seen for either of these devices, and the best part is, you don’t even have to trade anything in. So if you want to hop on this deal, hit the button below, and let us know which model you decide to get.

