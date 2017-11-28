After you unbox your shiny new Pixel 2 and read our first things to do and tips and tricks, you may wonder what’s next. If you really love your new phone, some accessories can go a long way towards keeping it pestine and adding some valuable functionality. We’ve got everything from cases to Bluetooth adapters. Check it out and accessorize your Pixel !

Incipio DualPro

The DualPro is one of Incipio’s classic cases. The inner layer is soft rubber, while the outside is a rigid polycarbonate. It doesn’t feel as bulky and thick as other rugged cases. The texture is really smooth and almost soft while still being tough. The DualPro comes in 5 colors for $29.99. [Buy from Amazon, Incipio]

Incipio Carnaby

The Incipio Carnaby is one of the most stylish cases around. It features a rigid design with soft TPU covering the buttons. The back is covered ins a super soft cotton fabric with a heathered texture. It’s a little thicker than I like, but not too bad. The case comes in heathered blue and heather gray for $34.99. [Buy from Amazon, Incipio]

Olixar Ultra-Thin

If you’re looking for a thin case that lets the premium design of the Pixel 2 shine through, it doesn’t get much better than the Olixar Ultra-Thin. You’ll barely notice this case is on your phone. It’s clear and ridiculously thin. [Buy from MobileFun]

Anker PowerCore Fusion

The PowerCore Fusion gets its name by fusing together wall chargers and portable chargers. You can plug it into the wall and use it as a typical wall charger, but it has a battery built-in. That means you can unplug it and take it with you like a battery pack. It’s really cool and handy. [Buy from Amazon]

Aukey Turbo Wall Charger

The Aukey Turbo Charger is one of the cheapest Quick Charge 3.0 devices you can get. For less than $15, this charger can charge your phone up to four times faster than a standard charger. It has a small footprint so it doesn’t steal space on your power strip. It’s also compatible with Quick Charge 2.0. [Buy from Amazon]

Best Pixel 2 USB-C Cables

When you’re tied to the wall to get some much-needed juice, an extra long charging cable is your best friend. This Olixar USB-C cable is over 6 feet long, so you have plenty of free range. The cable is USB-C 3.0 with USB-A on one end. If you’ve never treated yourself to a long charging cable, give this one a try. You’ll thank us. [Buy on Amazon, MobileFun]

Here’s a list of some other great USB-C cables so you can start building up a new collection.

Best Pixel 2 Skins

dbrand makes some of the best skins around. They have a combination of 25 different colors and materials for the Pixel 2. Everything from bright orange to creepy-cool dragon skin. The cool thing about dbrand is you can buy skins for front, back, and camera separately. Mix and match to make something unique. [Buy from dbrand]

SlickWraps is another great skin maker. They offer a huge selection of over 50 different colors, materials, and designs that you can put on your device. SlickWraps also has a few licensed skins from Marvel, DC Comics, and Star Wars. Slickwraps skins are for the front, back, and camera. [Buy from SlickWraps]

Pixel 2 Screen Protectors

Gorilla Glass 5 is the newest version of Corning’s tough glass. It’s still resistant cracks, but GG5 is not great against scratches. Some people still like the peace of mind that comes with a 3rd-party screen protector. It’s much easier to replace a screen protector than to live with a scratched display.

Car Mounts

TYlt Capio 2.0

Our longstanding favorite car mount is the Tylt Vu, but the Pixel 2 doesn’t have wireless charging. You’ll want to go with the Capio 2.0. It’s nearly identical to the Vu, but it doesn’t have wireless charging. Check out our full review of the Vu to get an idea of what it’s like. [Buy from Amazon]

Spigen Magnetic Mount

Magnetic car mounts are the way to go if you want something super easy. Spigen’s mount comes with a thin metal case that sticks on the back of your phone and can be hidden under a case. The mount connects to the air vents in your car. Simply put your phone up against the mount and the magnet will hold it in place. [Buy from Amazon]

Headphones & Speakers

Anker SoundBuds Slim

One of the most important accessories for any phone is a good pair of headphones. The Pixel 2 doesn’t have a headphone jack, so you better be ready to hop on the Bluetooth train. The Anker SoundBuds Slim are only $20, but they sound great. The slim design makes them easy to wear and they have a handy module for adjusting volume and play/pause. [Buy from Amazon]

Griffin iTrip

If your car doesn’t have Bluetooth capabilities, you might be annoyed with the lack of a headphone jack. You won’t be able to plug in an auxiliary cable. The Griffin iTrip allows you to use the auxiliary port in your car and turn it into a Bluetooth receiver. It’s not a perfect solution, but it works pretty well. [Buy from Amazon]

UE Roll 2

We’re big fans of UE’s wireless Bluetooth speakers. One of their latest models is the UE Roll 2, the successor to the ultra-popular UE Roll. It has a unique frisbee-like design that makes it easy to strap on and take it on the go. It’s also waterproof so you can take it to the beach or on a canoe trip. [Buy from Amazon]

Bose SoundLink

Looking for something a little more high-end? The SoundLink is one of Bose’ portable Bluetooth speakers. It has the clear sound you expect from a Bose speaker in a compact size. It offers up to 8 hours of music before recharging, and voice prompts make it super easy to pair with your phone. [Buy from Amazon]

