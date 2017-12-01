It seems that Huawei or Honor have been releasing phones left and right over the last few weeks, and the fun isn’t over just yet. Huawei has started sending out press invitations for an event being held on December 7th, where the company is expected to announce the Huawei Nova 2S.

The device has seen a few leaks over the past few weeks, but now we know when the device will actually be made official. As for those leaks, these have revealed that the Nova 2S’ design is said to be similar to the Huawei Mate 10 Lite.

When it comes to the specs for the device, we are expecting to see a 6-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Powering the Nova 2S will be Huawei’s Kirin 960 SoC, which is being coupled with at least 6GB of RAM.

The device will also come equipped dual 20MP selfie cameras and a dual-rear camera setup with a main 20MP sensor and a secondary 16MP sensor. Finally, the device is expected to launch with Android 8.0 Oreo with Huawei’s EMUI 8.0 skin overlay.

We’ll have to wait just a few more days to see the official details, but this looks to be another solid offering from the folks at Huawei. Let us know what you think about the device in the comment section below.