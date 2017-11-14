So you got a shiny new Pixel 2 ? Congrats, you now have a ticking time bomb waiting to go off. The Pixel 2 has a glass panel on the back. A simple drop could crack the glass or leave a nasty scratch on the back. The best way to protect your phone from drops and dings is a case. Even a thin case will add some protection. Check out this list of great cases.

Rugged Cases

Incipio DualPro

The DualPro is one of Incipio’s classic cases. The inner layer is soft rubber, while the outside is a rigid polycarbonate. It doesn’t feel as bulky and thick as other rugged cases. The texture is really smooth and almost soft while still being tough. The DualPro comes in 5 colors for $29.99. [Buy from Amazon, Incipio]

Otterbox Symmetry

If you need a case that can take a beating, it doesn’t get much better than the Otterbox Symmetry. This case offers double-layer protection from drops and shock, dust protection, and screen protection. It adds a lot of extra bulk to the phone, but that’s the price you pay for near invincibility. [Buy from Amazon]

Spigen Tough Armor

The Spigen Tough Armor utilizes dual layers to create an “air cushion” for the phone. The inside is made from impact-absorbing TPU while the exterior is a hard scratch resistant polycarbonate. An added bonus is a convenient kickstand on the back. [Buy from Amazon]

Ringke BEVEL

The BEVEL is a soft and lightweight TPU case that’s 100% transparent. It has a “bevel” texture on the back with raised ridges running in different directions. It creates a ton of grip and a really cool look. All the buttons are protected and it comes in 3 shades of transparent. [Buy from Amazon]

Supcase Unicorn Beetle

The Unicron Beetle is built for heavy use, and perfect for the outdoors. The scratch-resistant back cover, shock-absorbing bumper, and raised edges around the display provide all the protection you need at a fraction of the cost. [Buy from Amazon]

Slim Cases

Incipio Carnaby

The Incipio Carnaby is one of the most stylish cases around. It features a rigid design with soft TPU covering the buttons. The back is covered ins a super soft cotton fabric with a heathered texture. It’s a little thicker than I like, but not too bad. The case comes in heathered blue and heather gray for $34.99. [Buy from Amazon, Incipio]

Incipio Octane

The Incipio Octane is a combination soft and hard case. The back is a rigid polycarbonate while the bumpers are soft, textured TPU. It provides hard protection and extra grip. A lot of cases like this are 2-piece cases, but the Octane is only one piece. It comes in 4 colors for $24.99. [Buy from Amazon, Incipio]

Olixar Ultra-Thin

If you’re looking for a thin case that lets the premium design of the Pixel 2 shine through, it doesn’t get much better than the Olixar Ultra-Thin. You’ll barely notice this case is on your phone. It’s clear and ridiculously thin. [Buy from MobileFun]

Olixar FlexiShield

The FlexiShield case is a super thin, flexible, and semi-transparent case. It doesn’t add a lot of extra bulk to the phone, but it does add some grip. It’s not so rubbery that it will be difficult to pull out of your pocket, but it’s easier to grip than the naked glass. [Buy from Amazon, MobileFun]

Spigen Thin Fit

If you want protection against bumps and scratches, but don’t want to sacrifice the feel of your device, the Thin Fit case is a good choice. The Thin Fit case adds a negligible amount of weight while still showcasing the chamfered edges of the Pixel 2. [Buy from Amazon]

Wallet Cases

Maxboost Folio Style

A wallet case can kill two birds with one stone. It’s one solution for your phone, credit cards, and ID. The Maxboost wallet case can carry 3 cards, cash, and you can fold it to prop up the phone for watching videos. [Buy from Amazon]

Spigen Slim Armor Wallet

If you don’t want a bulky wallet case with a flap, the Spigen Slim Armor has a discreet slot on the back that can hold up to 2 cards. It’s much slimmer than the traditional wallet case, plus it has great protection with the polycarbonate design. [Buy from Amazon]

