Nov 29th, 2017

The OnePlus 5T is a stunning phone for the price, but it seems as though red is the new black for 2017. The Honor 7X is coming in a stunning red color and yesterday OnePlus announced the new Lava Red edition phone in China. Right now the color seems to be exclusive to China, but if you want to see it available globally it wouldn’t hurt to let OnePlus know.

Aside from that, the Lava Red color also appears to be exclusive to the more expensive $569 version of the phone that features 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The OnePlus 5T itself is a 6.01-inch FHD AMOLED device with 18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, dual rear cameras featuring 16MP + 20MP with f/1.7 aperture, 3,300mAh battery, and Dash Charge.

It’s also unfortunate that OnePlus launched the device with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, but given that the Android Oreo beta for the OnePlus 5 has already started it probably won’t take the company long to get the Oreo upgrade ready.

What do you think of this new color?
