Nov 29th, 2017

After a wonderfully long weekend, we’re back and with a new toy landing on our desk. As you already guessed, it’s the OnePlus 5T. For the most part, it’s nearly identical to the OnePlus 5 that launched only 5 months ago, only with a few notable improvements. The OnePlus 5T now features a gorgeous, 6-inch display with a stretched out 18:9 aspect ratio.

On the back you’ll find the same blazing fast fingerprint sensor (by the far the quickest you’ll find on a smartphone to date) and new camera hardware. OnePlus has traded in the previous 5’s telephoto zoom lens for a 20MP shooter with larger 1.0 micron pixels for better low light shots. Why they don’t use this camera primarily (for well-lit and low light conditions) we’ll never know, but we’ll be sure to test it out in the real world to see if it lives up to the hype.

In the meantime, we’ll be giving you guys tons of great OnePlus 5T content but first things first: let’s see what’s inside the box. Here’s what we found:

What’s in the OnePlus 5T box:

  • OnePlus 5T (pre-screen protected)
  • Paperwork
  • Sim removal tool (much longer than your typical SIM tool)
  • USB-A to USB-C cable (required for Dash Charge)
  • Dash Charge wall adapter
  • Complimentary TPU case

Ask us anything!

Now it’s time for audience participation. We want to hear from you guys. Any questions, comments, or concerns you have about the OnePlus 5T — we want to hear them. Let us now by leaving a comment down below and we’ll do our best to answer them in future guides and videos. Don’t forget you can also check out the OnePlus 5T forums to further the conversation and talk with other new (or potential) OnePlus 5T owners. Here are some threads to get you started:

Interested in picking up a OnePlus 5T for yourself? You can get a full $20 off any accessory (cases, screen protectors, chargers, or bundles.) by using our referral link below. Cheers.

Buy OnePlus 5T
