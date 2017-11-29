After a wonderfully long weekend, we’re back and with a new toy landing on our desk. As you already guessed, it’s the OnePlus 5T . For the most part, it’s nearly identical to the OnePlus 5 that launched only 5 months ago, only with a few notable improvements. The OnePlus 5T now features a gorgeous, 6-inch display with a stretched out 18:9 aspect ratio.

On the back you’ll find the same blazing fast fingerprint sensor (by the far the quickest you’ll find on a smartphone to date) and new camera hardware. OnePlus has traded in the previous 5’s telephoto zoom lens for a 20MP shooter with larger 1.0 micron pixels for better low light shots. Why they don’t use this camera primarily (for well-lit and low light conditions) we’ll never know, but we’ll be sure to test it out in the real world to see if it lives up to the hype.

In the meantime, we’ll be giving you guys tons of great OnePlus 5T content but first things first: let’s see what’s inside the box. Here’s what we found:

What’s in the OnePlus 5T box:

OnePlus 5T (pre-screen protected)

Paperwork

Sim removal tool (much longer than your typical SIM tool)

USB-A to USB-C cable (required for Dash Charge)

Dash Charge wall adapter

Complimentary TPU case

