It’s been over a month since the Honor 7X was unveiled at an event in China, and now the company has unveiled a new Flame Red color variant which will be launching on December 5th. Coincidentally enough, this will be the same day that the Honor 7X will be unveiled for those interested in a European launch at an event in London.

As a reminder, the Honor 7X comes equipped with a new 5.93-inch FHD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080, while being powered by Huawei’s Kirin 659 SoC and 4GB of RAM. The device also features 3 storage options, which can be expanded up to 256GB.

Finally, the rear of the device features a dual camera setup with a primary 16MP sensor being combined with a 2MP sensor for delivering wide-aperture performance. This will help offer users with a better bokeh effect, which isn’t found too often on devices today.

The best part of this device is that it’s priced at just $200 for the base 32GB model, although pricing may end up being a bit different if the Honor 7X is, in fact, released in Europe and the US. As for this new Flame Red variant, there has been no mention as to whether we’ll be seeing this option for the non-Chinese variant of the device.

Let us know what you think about the Honor 7X and if you’re hoping to see this released here in the States at some point in time.

