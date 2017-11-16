Nov 16th, 2017

At an event in New York City, OnePlus took to the stage to announce its 2nd 2017 flagship, the OnePlus 5T. The company hopes this device will turn even more heads than previous options thanks in no small part to its completely redesigned display.

The device now features a 6.01-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080, making it the first OnePlus device to ship with a nearly bezel-less design. The rest of the specs are what you would find in the OnePlus 5, which was launched back in June of this year.

OnePlus 5T Specs

  • Dimensions: 156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm
  • Weight: 5.7oz (162g)
  • Material: Anodized Aluminum
  • OS: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
  • Display: 6.01-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2160 resolution (401ppi)
  • CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Octa-core, 10mn, up to 2.45GHz)
  • GPU: Adreno 540
  • RAM: 6/8GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: 64/128GB UFS 2.1
  • Front Camera: 16MP Sensor
  • Rear Camera: 1 x 16MP and 1 x 20MP Sensor w/ Dual-LED Flash
  • Sensors: Fingerprint, All, Accelerometer, G-sensor, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor, RGB, Sensor Hub
  • Ports: USB-C, Dual nano-SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Battery: 3,300mAh non-removable battery, Dash Charge
  • Buttons: On-screen navigational support, power button, volume rocket, Alert Slider

Thanks to the new 2:1 display, the front-mounted fingerprint scanner has been removed, and has been placed on the rear of the device, just below the camera module. Speaking of which, gone is the standard 16MP RGB sensor, and now we have the new 16MP wide-angle lens, which has been coupled with a 20MP telephoto sensor to help with those who want to take Portrait Mode shots.

We also have either 6GB or 8GB of RAM which will help power the device alongside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. For those storage-hungry folks, we’re sad to say there’s no microSD card slot, but there are two storage options with the OnePlus 5T coming in either 64GB or 128GB of storage.

If you want to check out more information from today’s release, check out the links below:
