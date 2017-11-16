Nov 16th, 2017

The Amazon Key system that recently debuted is designed to help prevent porch piracy that’s on the rise since so many of us receive packages from Amazon. However, the idea of giving even limited strangers with a job access to your home while you’re not there is kinda freaky.

Our own Rob Jackson recently had Amazon Key installed at his home in Baltimore, Maryland and received his first delivery without a hitch. But security researchers from Rhino Security Labs have proved that Amazon’s new system isn’t as secure as they’d like you to think. The Amazon Cloud Cam uses WiFi to connect and showcase what’s happening, so a simple device or laptop that can spoof the home router can disable the Cloud Cam.

Since the Cloud Cam doesn’t alert you that it’s been disconnected and continues to send the last image available, the delivery person could re-enter your house without you being any wiser to the fact. Amazon says it’s highly unlikely that such an attack would occur since drivers are vetted and deliveries are connected to specific drivers, so they would instantly fall under suspicion should something go awry.

Either way, the company plans on addressing the issue to assure its customers they’re safe with Amazon Key installed.

“Later this week, we will deploy an update to more quickly provide notifications if the camera goes offline during delivery.”

That’s a step in the right direction but I still can’t help but feel creeped out by the idea of giving someone access to my home while I’m not there. What do you think?
local_offer    Amazon   Amazon Cloud Cam   Amazon Key   security   WiFi  

stars Further Reading

Amazon Alexa, Echo reach Canada

Save 10% on these new Anker wireless charging accessories

Deal: Get this 360° Bluetooth Speaker for only $30

Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon Prime Video may soon switch to a freemium model

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert7 Tips and tricks for Google Keep
close7 Tips to Master Note-taking with Google Keep

Google Keep started out as a basic note-taking application, but it has turned into a powerhouse. Here are a few tips and tricks to get you started.

2

more_vertPre-orders for the Pixel Buds are now shipping
closeGoogle is shipping Pixel Buds pre-orders starting today

Google has started sending shipping notifications to those who pre-ordered the Pixel Buds headphones.

3

more_vertOnePlus 5T specs leak from a reviewer's guide
closeSomeone got their hands on the OnePlus 5T early, here’s the specs

An early preview of the OnePlus 5T has leaked online a bit early, giving us an official look at the OnePlus 5T’s specs and some differences between it and the OnePlus 5. Device is expected to be revealed later this month.

4

more_vertBest Android Apps This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertSmart vibrator recorded sex sessions without consent
closeLovense’s smart vibrator secretly recorded audio from sex sessions without user knowledge

You have enough to worry about when it comes to privacy. Imagine finding out your vibrator was secretly recording your sex sessions? That’s exactly what happened to one user.

6

more_vertSome Pixel 2 owners can't use Google Assistant with Bluetooth
closePixel 2 bug is preventing Google Assistant from hearing Bluetooth headphones

It seems some Pixel 2 owners are having trouble using Google Assistant with a Bluetooth headset connected. The Google Product Forums are littered with reports of people not being able to use the microphone on their headset.

7

more_vertDeal: Get the Honor 6X smartphone for $149
closeLooking for a good budget phone? Snap up the Honor 6X for $149.99 [DEAL]

If you’re in the market for a new phone and only have a couple hundred bucks to spend, be sure to check out this deal on the Honor 6X. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the phone that debuted earlier this year.

8

more_vertChrome OS gets split screen
closeSplit-screen is finally available for Chrome OS in tablet mode

Chrome OS devices have a feature called “tablet mode” for devices with touchscreens. Something that people like to do with large-screen tablets is use multiple apps side-by-side.

9

more_vertBest Android Games This Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertGoogle Assistant comes to ecobee thermostats
closeGoogle Assistant support comes to ecobee Smart Thermostats

ecobee has announced that its lineup of smart thermostats now include the ability to interact with Google Assistant.