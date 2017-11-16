The Amazon Key system that recently debuted is designed to help prevent porch piracy that’s on the rise since so many of us receive packages from Amazon. However, the idea of giving even limited strangers with a job access to your home while you’re not there is kinda freaky.

Our own Rob Jackson recently had Amazon Key installed at his home in Baltimore, Maryland and received his first delivery without a hitch. But security researchers from Rhino Security Labs have proved that Amazon’s new system isn’t as secure as they’d like you to think. The Amazon Cloud Cam uses WiFi to connect and showcase what’s happening, so a simple device or laptop that can spoof the home router can disable the Cloud Cam.

Since the Cloud Cam doesn’t alert you that it’s been disconnected and continues to send the last image available, the delivery person could re-enter your house without you being any wiser to the fact. Amazon says it’s highly unlikely that such an attack would occur since drivers are vetted and deliveries are connected to specific drivers, so they would instantly fall under suspicion should something go awry.

Either way, the company plans on addressing the issue to assure its customers they’re safe with Amazon Key installed.

“Later this week, we will deploy an update to more quickly provide notifications if the camera goes offline during delivery.”

That’s a step in the right direction but I still can’t help but feel creeped out by the idea of giving someone access to my home while I’m not there. What do you think?