As you no doubt have probably heard, Google has been having a hard time keeping up with demand for their latest flagship devices. That’s not to say everyone is rushing to buy the phone, supply issues have been a problem for Google dating all the way back to Nexus devices. In fact, I’m still waiting for my panda model to arrive where it’s currently scheduled for an early December ship date. Not fun.

The good news is if you were holding out on picking up the phone, both models — the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL — are now readily available for purchase in the Google Store. Most configs ship immediately, while shipping estimates for the coveted white/black model at 128GB is 3-4 weeks. It isn’t too bad considering you should still be able to receive it in time for Christmas.

Just head on over to the link provided down below to pick up one of the best Android experiences you can get on a smartphone to date. Cheers.