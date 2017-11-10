Nov 10th, 2017

Amazon debuted its new security system to help prevent porch piracy and we decided to give it a test drive. Rob had Amazon Key installed at his home in Baltimore, Maryland yesterday and his Cloud Cam recorded how his first home delivery went with the new system. The short clip below showcases the first delivery.

Check it out, the delivery man seems to be a little creeped out by the possibility of someone being home when he’s making the delivery too because he calls out to let anyone at home know he’s delivering the package and then he just kind of throws it into the foyer.

We’ll have a full review of Amazon Key and Amazon Cloud Cam has a security service in the coming days, but we’re eager to here your thoughts on this new way to have packages delivered. Most people have said they would be wary of allowing a UPS or FedEx driver to have access to their house, but Amazon has a Happiness Guarantee that insures you up to $2,500 in the case of something going wrong with your delivery.

What do you think after seeing a delivery in action?
local_offer    Amazon   Amazon Cloud Cam   Amazon Key  

stars Further Reading

Amazon Key Installation

You can now buy Amazon Key & Amazon Cloud Cam

Deal: Save 30% off these Anker USB accessories

Get 30% off Amazon Fire Kids tablet

Amazon Fire TV Stick Basic Edition announced

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertReport: Broadcom seeking to acquire Qualcomm
closeReport: Broadcom seeking $100 billion deal to acquire Qualcomm

A new rumor suggests that Broadcom is speaking with advisors about the possibility of acquiring Qualcomm. Both companies are valued at nearly $100 billion.

2

more_vertThe Google App now features a rounded UI
closeThe new Rounded UI is showing up in the Google App

Google is pushing a server-side update to the Google application which includes an all-new rounded UI for search results and search cards.

3

more_vertSony details its software rollout process
closeSony shares what happens when a new version of Android is released

To celebrate Android Oreo coming to the Xperia XZ Premium, Sony has shared an infographic which shows off the process the company takes whenever a new version of Android is released.

4

more_vertCricket upgrades cheapest plans with with extra GBs of data
closeCricket is upgrading their cheapest plans with with extra GBs of data

Cricket is upgrading their cheapest cellphone plans with extra GBs of data. The best part? Prices remain the same, so you’re simply getting more for your money.

5

more_vertAndroid Phones with the Best Battery November 2017
closeAndroid Phones with the Best Battery Life November 2017

As a companion to the Best Android Phones, we’ve rounded up the Android Phones with the Best Battery Life. If you need a big battery to get through the day, these are the phones for you.

6

more_vertOprah can now sell you her Favorite Things using Alexa
closeOprah can now sell you her Favorite Things using Alexa’s voice shopping

Amazon is rolling out the red carpet for voice shoppers this holiday season with Oprah’s Favorite Things curated by Oprah herself.

7

more_vertSamsung Gear 360 (2018) patent revealed
closeSamsung Gear 360 (2018) patent reveals a happy little device

A new patent drawing for the Samsung Gear 360 (2018) looks like a happy little device with eyes and feet.

8

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

9

more_vertV30 giveaway last chance!
closeThis is your last chance to win an LG V30!

In case you’ve somehow missed it, we have teamed up with LG to give away an LG V30! The contest is quickly coming to a close, so we wanted to give everyone one last chance to enter!

10

more_vertBest Games of the Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.