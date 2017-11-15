Local 2 player games are a dying breed in the world of gaming. Most multiplayer games nowadays can only work if you’re connected to the internet (except these games). Sure, it’s fun to pwn noobs from across the world, but sometimes you want to pwn the person sitting right next to you in a 2 player Android game.

These games are perfect for passing time with your friends, boring plane rides, while waiting for food at a restaurant, hospital waiting rooms, and tons of other situations. It can be hard to find a good Android game with local multiplayer. We also have a list of multiplayer games that can be played online.

6 Takes

6 Takes is a card game that you can play with your friends. The goal of the game is to avoid getting cards. Each card you have to pick up costs you points for each bullhead on it. The player with the fewest bullheads at the end of the game is the winner. You can play locally against up to four players.

DOWNLOAD: 6 Takes Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.4/5

Battle Slimes

Battle Slimes is a fun local multiplayer game. Control speedy and bouncy slime blobs as you compete with friends and family. Score by stomping or hitting rivals with colorful bubbles. This platformer/shooter game features simple one-button jump controls. Play against the computer or up to four friends in matches. Choose from two different game modes and four different battle arenas.

DOWNLOAD: Battle Slimes Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.1/5

NBA Jam

NBA Jam is one of the best basketball games ever made. You can play this arcade-style basketball game against your friends locally. The game uses WiFi or Bluetooth to connect to your friends devices. You can play together without sharing a small display. NBA Jam is fast-paced, full of dunking, and tons of fun.

DOWNLOAD: NBA Jam Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.3/5

Evil Apples

Evil Apples is like Cards Against humanity on your phone. The idea is to pick a white card that goes best with the red card. Most of the time it’s a fill-in-the-blank situation. The judge will then choose their favorite and that person gets a point. First one to 7 wins. You can play against friends around the table or across the globe.

DOWNLOAD: Evil Apples Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.3/5

Heads Up

Heads Up is an awesome party game. It’s like charades reinvented for the modern age. One person holds the phone against their forehead. Everyone else in the room can see the card shown on the phone. Friends give clues to help the person guess what’s on the card. The goal is to see how many they can guess in the allotted time.

DOWNLOAD: Heads Up! Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.1/5

Ticket to Ride

This game is an adaptation of Days of Wonder’s best-selling train board game. It supports pass-and-play for up to four players. The goal of the game is to collect cards of various types of train cars and use them to claim railway routes that connect cities in various countries around the world.

DOWNLOAD: Ticket to Ride Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.3/5

Funny Basketball

If you and your friends like basketball, getting this game out will be a blast. You control the players to get the ball and make players bounce and shoot the ball in the hoop. It’s awkward, chaotic fun that results in one team winning.

DOWNLOAD: Funny Basketball Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.3/5

UNO & Friends

If you’ve never played UNO before I have serious doubts about whether you’re really a human. This timeless card game is tons of fun, and you can play it on Android too. The basic idea is to get rid of cards by discarding ones with the appropriate numbers or colors. The player who discards all of their cards first is the winner. UNO & Friends utilizes the “pass & play” mechanic so your friends can’t spy on your cards. UNO is fun for all ages and completely free.

DOWNLOAD: UNO & Friends Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.1/5

BADLAND

BADLAND is an epic side-scrolling adventure platformer. It’s rare to see multiplayer platformers on mobile because of the screen real estate for controls, but BADLAND pulls it off. The local multiplayer in BADLAND is pure chaotic fun. The goal is to survive as long as possible through the many obstacles, but you can sabotage your friends and improve your odds. There is also a co-op mode if you’re feeling nice. BADLAND is available for free.

DOWNLOAD: BADLAND Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.5/5

Worms 4

In this classic game, you control a team of worms. At your disposal is a long list of weapons and actions that you can use to defeat your opponents’ team of worms. Players take turns attacking each other until only one team remains.

DOWNLOAD: Worms 4 Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.1/5

4 in a Row

Connect Four is a classic strategy game for two players. The goal of the game is to get 4 discs in a row, which is where this Android version of the game gets its name. The game consists of an upright board with 42 holes. Players take turns dropping colored discs from the top. The goal is to get four of your discs in a row. Think of it like tic-tac-toe, but gravity pulls all of the X’s and O’s to the bottom. To win you need to strategically plan out your moves. It’s a lot of fun and can be yours for free.

DOWNLOAD: 4 in a Row Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 3.7/5

Hangman

Everyone has played Hangman at least once in their life. This game requires no introduction, but I will give one just in case we have any rookies out there. One player picks a word for the other player to guess. For every incorrect letter the man gets closer to being hung. It’s a little gruesome if you think about it, but it’s fun nonetheless. We love the cute graphics of this particular version, and it’s free.

DOWNLOAD: Hangman Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.2/5

Ticket to Ride

This game is an adaptation of Days of Wonder’s best-selling train board game. It supports pass-and-play for up to four players. The goal of the game is to collect cards of various types of train cars and use them to claim railway routes that connect cities in various countries around the world.

DOWNLOAD: Ticket to Ride Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.3/5

Spaceteam

Spaceteam is a cooperative party game for 2 to 8 players. You’ll be assigned a random control panel with buttons, switches, sliders, and dials. You need to follow time-sensitive instructions. However, the instructions are being sent to your teammates, so you have to coordinate before the time runs out.

DOWNLOAD: Spaceteam Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.4/5

Dots and Boxes

Another super simple and classic time killing game is Dots and Boxes. This game is popular among elementary school kids because it’s the perfect use for graphing paper. In this version of Dots and Boxes the grid is made up of 49 dots. Players take turns connecting dots with horizontal or vertical lines. If your line is the fourth side of a box it fills in with your color and you get another turn. The player to make the most boxes wins. It’s easy, it’s fun, and it’s free.

DOWNLOAD: Dots & Boxes Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 3.9/5

More Great Games

The Google Play Store has hundreds of thousands of great games to choose from. This list only scratches the surface. We’ve published numerous lists to highlight some of our favorites. Check out the lists below to explore even more!