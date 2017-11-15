While Android Wear smartwatches have seemingly taken a back seat to the offerings from Samsung and Apple, that hasn’t stopped manufacturer’s from releasing new options. Instead of just a basic smartwatch, there has been a shift in the scene to focus more on the fitness aspect of a smartwatch, creating different types of hybrid smartwatches.

The Fossil Q Control is the latest offering from Fossil, and provides many of the expected functions of a smartwatch, while also throwing in some extra features for those who also want a fitness tracker. Getting the specs out of the way, we have a circular face with a diameter of 45mm, which is compatible with standard 20mm straps for those who want to customize.

Android Wear 2.0 is onboard here, while the Snapdragon Wear 2100 powers the Q Control alongside 768MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. Considering the switch in focus to those fitness-minded folks, the Q Control also features a 5 ATM water-resistance rating, which means that not only will you be able to keep this on in the shower, but you’ll also be able to take it for a swim.

Moving back to the display for a moment, Fossil has removed the need for extra buttons, leaving just one. However, a touch-sensitive bezel has been included which makes navigation throughout the menus a breeze and is something similar to what is featured on the Misfit Vapor and the Samsung Gear S3, without the hardware rotating bezel.

As for pricing and availability, the Fossil Q Founder is available starting today from Fossil’s online storefront and is priced at $275. This may seem like a steep price to pay, but Fossil isn’t really known for providing budget watch options. Nonetheless, if you want to wait, you could see if there are any Black Friday sales in line for this new smartwatch, but it’s unlikely. If you want to grab the Q Control for yourself, hit the button below!