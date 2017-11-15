Nov 15th, 2017

While Android Wear smartwatches have seemingly taken a back seat to the offerings from Samsung and Apple, that hasn’t stopped manufacturer’s from releasing new options. Instead of just a basic smartwatch, there has been a shift in the scene to focus more on the fitness aspect of a smartwatch, creating different types of hybrid smartwatches.

The Fossil Q Control is the latest offering from Fossil, and provides many of the expected functions of a smartwatch, while also throwing in some extra features for those who also want a fitness tracker. Getting the specs out of the way, we have a circular face with a diameter of 45mm, which is compatible with standard 20mm straps for those who want to customize.

Android Wear 2.0 is onboard here, while the Snapdragon Wear 2100 powers the Q Control alongside 768MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. Considering the switch in focus to those fitness-minded folks, the Q Control also features a 5 ATM water-resistance rating, which means that not only will you be able to keep this on in the shower, but you’ll also be able to take it for a swim.

Moving back to the display for a moment, Fossil has removed the need for extra buttons, leaving just one. However, a touch-sensitive bezel has been included which makes navigation throughout the menus a breeze and is something similar to what is featured on the Misfit Vapor and the Samsung Gear S3, without the hardware rotating bezel.

As for pricing and availability, the Fossil Q Founder is available starting today from Fossil’s online storefront and is priced at $275. This may seem like a steep price to pay, but Fossil isn’t really known for providing budget watch options. Nonetheless, if you want to wait, you could see if there are any Black Friday sales in line for this new smartwatch, but it’s unlikely. If you want to grab the Q Control for yourself, hit the button below!

Buy the Fossil Q Control
local_offer    Fossil   Fossil Q Control  

stars Further Reading

Fossil's AW 2.0 smartwatches are available for pre-order

Android Wear 2.0 rollout resumes

Fossil's new smartwatches will launch this Fall

Fossil's Android Wear 2.0 update arrives March 15th

Fossil watches get Android Wear 2.0 in March

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert7 Tips and tricks for Google Keep
close7 Tips to Master Note-taking with Google Keep

Google Keep started out as a basic note-taking application, but it has turned into a powerhouse. Here are a few tips and tricks to get you started.

2

more_vertPre-orders for the Pixel Buds are now shipping
closeGoogle is shipping Pixel Buds pre-orders starting today

Google has started sending shipping notifications to those who pre-ordered the Pixel Buds headphones.

3

more_vertOnePlus 5T specs leak from a reviewer's guide
closeSomeone got their hands on the OnePlus 5T early, here’s the specs

An early preview of the OnePlus 5T has leaked online a bit early, giving us an official look at the OnePlus 5T’s specs and some differences between it and the OnePlus 5. Device is expected to be revealed later this month.

4

more_vertBest Android Apps This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertSmart vibrator recorded sex sessions without consent
closeLovense’s smart vibrator secretly recorded audio from sex sessions without user knowledge

You have enough to worry about when it comes to privacy. Imagine finding out your vibrator was secretly recording your sex sessions? That’s exactly what happened to one user.

6

more_vertSome Pixel 2 owners can't use Google Assistant with Bluetooth
closePixel 2 bug is preventing Google Assistant from hearing Bluetooth headphones

It seems some Pixel 2 owners are having trouble using Google Assistant with a Bluetooth headset connected. The Google Product Forums are littered with reports of people not being able to use the microphone on their headset.

7

more_vertDeal: Get the Honor 6X smartphone for $149
closeLooking for a good budget phone? Snap up the Honor 6X for $149.99 [DEAL]

If you’re in the market for a new phone and only have a couple hundred bucks to spend, be sure to check out this deal on the Honor 6X. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the phone that debuted earlier this year.

8

more_vertChrome OS gets split screen
closeSplit-screen is finally available for Chrome OS in tablet mode

Chrome OS devices have a feature called “tablet mode” for devices with touchscreens. Something that people like to do with large-screen tablets is use multiple apps side-by-side.

9

more_vertBest Android Games This Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertGoogle Assistant comes to ecobee thermostats
closeGoogle Assistant support comes to ecobee Smart Thermostats

ecobee has announced that its lineup of smart thermostats now include the ability to interact with Google Assistant.