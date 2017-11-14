Nov 14th, 2017

T-Mobile has been doing a lot to make itself different from AT&T and Verizon with its Uncarrier promotions, one of which gives T-Mobile ONE family members Netflix for free. Now it looks like Sprint will take a page out of T-Mobile’s playbook by offering its Unlimited customers a free Hulu subscription.

A report from Wave7 Research says that Sprint will give one subscription per account and it will be the $7.99 Hulu plan that comes with a few ads. Sprint hasn’t responded when asked for comment on the story, but it’s not surprising to see that they’re trying to mirror T-Mobile’s success with customers.

Sprint most recently backed out of merger talks with T-Mobile after parent companies SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom couldn’t come to an agreement over who would own what percentage of the company once the merger was complete. SoftBank (Sprint’s owner) wanted to retain a controlling stake in the new company, despite Sprint’s position as the fourth largest carrier in the US.
