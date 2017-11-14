Samsung has been beta testing the Android Oreo update since September, but the most recent beta 2 update has been pulled for now. The update hit yesterday with a big changelog of updates, but users who installed it soon began reporting a bug that completely killed the cell reception for devices because of a repeated crash of the phone process.

Here’s a peek at the changelog for the update.

Those who reported the issue on reddit have discovered a fix that works for some, but others have reported that the issue is still there after a reboot. If you downloaded the update and you’re stuck with no cell reception, this may help fix it.

Tap Settings then Apps Tap the overflow menu. Select Show System Apps. Scroll down to Phone and tap Storage. Clear data and then reboot your phone.

If the issue still persists, you’ll have to wait for the beta team to fix the issue and re-issue the update. So far the Beta 2 update has been completely pulled for T-Mobile, Sprint, and unlocked users.