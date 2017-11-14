Samsung has been beta testing the Android Oreo update since September, but the most recent beta 2 update has been pulled for now. The update hit yesterday with a big changelog of updates, but users who installed it soon began reporting a bug that completely killed the cell reception for devices because of a repeated crash of the phone process.
Here’s a peek at the changelog for the update.
Those who reported the issue on reddit have discovered a fix that works for some, but others have reported that the issue is still there after a reboot. If you downloaded the update and you’re stuck with no cell reception, this may help fix it.
- Tap Settings then Apps
- Tap the overflow menu.
- Select Show System Apps.
- Scroll down to Phone and tap Storage.
- Clear data and then reboot your phone.
If the issue still persists, you’ll have to wait for the beta team to fix the issue and re-issue the update. So far the Beta 2 update has been completely pulled for T-Mobile, Sprint, and unlocked users.