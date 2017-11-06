Back in June, UsTwo Games officially launched Monument Valley 2 for iOS users as part of some exclusive deal with Apple. Last month, the developers announced that the game would be coming to Android and it’s now officially here.

For the uninitiated, Monument Valley burst onto the scene back in 2014 to much fanfare and acclaim. The game features an excellent experience as it offers a unique take on puzzles, leaving you frustrated at times but coming back for more.

Currently, you can hit the button below to purchase Monument Valley 2 for $4.99, which is less than what we initially reported as the possible price. Some may think the $4.99 price tag is not warranted, but if you played the first iteration, then you’ll know that it’s worth every penny and then some.

We’ll definitely return with our thoughts on the game, but that means we’ll be taking a bit of a break here to get some levels in. Hopefully, the boss doesn’t notice. Let us know if you’ll be picking up Monument Valley 2 and what you think about the gameplay itself.