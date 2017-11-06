It’s officially November, which means we are getting closer to the 2017 Holiday season. This means that folks will be scouring the various Black Friday deals which will be taking place. It seems that Target’s Black Friday ads have leaked, which show off some pretty impressive deals on products such as the Google Home Mini, Amazon Echo, and more.

Front and center on the advertisement, the Google Home Mini will be discounted to just $30 on Black Friday, but you will also get a $10 Target gift card with each purchase. That’s one helluva deal for the already cheap Home Mini, and will likely be one of the big ticket items this holiday season.

Here’s a list of some of the other great deals that Target will be offering:

Google Home Mini – $30 w/ $10 Target GC

$30 w/ $10 Target GC Google Chromecast – $25

$25 Google Home – $79

$79 Amazon Fire TV Stick – $24.99

$24.99 GoPro HERO5 – $349.99 w/ $50 Target GC

$349.99 w/ $50 Target GC Samsung Galaxy Tab A – $179.99 w/ $20 Target GC

$179.99 w/ $20 Target GC Amazon Echo Dot – $29.99

$29.99 Amazon Echo – $79.99

$79.99 Amazon Echo Show – $179.99

$179.99 Amazon Fire 7 Tablet – $29.99

$29.99 Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet – $99.99

These are some pretty great deals if you ask me, and some of these will definitely make for some great gifts for others, or yourself. But being able to get the Google Home Mini for just $30 is just far too tempting to pass up.

Let us know if you’ve found any other Black Friday 2017 deals and if you’ll be heading to your local Target to take advantage of these deals. If you want to check out the full flier for all of the deals, hit the link here.