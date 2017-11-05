Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Dotowheel

Dotowheel is addictive simple game. All you do is put dots on the wheel. Put dots on the circle in a way that at least three of them have the same number and aren’t blocked by dots with another number.

DOWNLOAD: Dotowheel Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

2. Drag & Dodge

Drag & Dodge is an addictive, ultra-fast and brilliantly fun single touch arcade game. Touch and hold the screen as long as you can and avoid colliding with your enemies. Compete against your friends to see who can survive the longest.

DOWNLOAD: Drag & Dodge Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.5/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

3. ERMO

ERMO is an ethereal puzzle game featured with a charming and peaceful graphics. You will learn the rules in a few seconds, but ERMO will catch you for hours. Immerse yourself in the landscapes and colors of ERMO and let you be carried away by the restful atmosphere.

DOWNLOAD: ERMO Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.4/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

4. Seeing Stars

Looking for a game with dazzling graphics and classic arcade excitement? Then connect the stars and protect your planet in Seeing Stars! No pay-to-win schemes. No viral gimmicks. Just timeless fun that will test out your skills.

DOWNLOAD: Seeing Star Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.5/5

Installs: 100 – 500

5. Short Fused

Avoid enemies, collect puzzle pieces, and race against time in this explosive action puzzle game. Each of the Short Fused runners have their own unusual and quirky look. Collect the cast of characters with their unique themes as you conquer your way through the infinite and hectic mazes.

DOWNLOAD: Short Fused Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.7/5

Installs: 100 – 500

