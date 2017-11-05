Nov 5th, 2017

Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Dotowheel

Dotowheel is addictive simple game. All you do is put dots on the wheel. Put dots on the circle in a way that at least three of them have the same number and aren’t blocked by dots with another number.

DOWNLOAD: Dotowheel

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.6/5
  • Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

2. Drag & Dodge

Drag & Dodge is an addictive, ultra-fast and brilliantly fun single touch arcade game. Touch and hold the screen as long as you can and avoid colliding with your enemies. Compete against your friends to see who can survive the longest.

DOWNLOAD: Drag & Dodge

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

3. ERMO

ERMO is an ethereal puzzle game featured with a charming and peaceful graphics. You will learn the rules in a few seconds, but ERMO will catch you for hours. Immerse yourself in the landscapes and colors of ERMO and let you be carried away by the restful atmosphere.

DOWNLOAD: ERMO

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.4/5
  • Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

4. Seeing Stars

Looking for a game with dazzling graphics and classic arcade excitement? Then connect the stars and protect your planet in Seeing Stars! No pay-to-win schemes. No viral gimmicks. Just timeless fun that will test out your skills.

DOWNLOAD: Seeing Star

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Installs: 100 – 500

5. Short Fused

Avoid enemies, collect puzzle pieces, and race against time in this explosive action puzzle game. Each of the Short Fused runners have their own unusual and quirky look. Collect the cast of characters with their unique themes as you conquer your way through the infinite and hectic mazes.

DOWNLOAD: Short Fused

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.7/5
  • Installs: 100 – 500

More Best Apps & Games

Our Download This series includes the best apps and games you should be downloading. We also have more lists for the best apps and games on Android. Check them out below!
local_offer    Best Android Apps   Best New Games   Download This  

stars Further Reading

Best Apps of the Week

Best Apps of the Month

Best Apps & Games This Week

Best Apps & Games This Week

Best Apps & Games of the Week

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHTC U11 Plus leaked on video
closeThe translucent HTC U11 Plus just got leaked in a hands-on video

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to be announced at an event on Thursday, but someone went and spoiled the fun. A hands-on video was uploaded to Facebook, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created. Take a look.

2

more_vertGoogle Assistant won't play downloaded music on GPM
closeGoogle Assistant no longer plays downloaded music in Google Play Music

Google Assistant won’t play downloaded music from Google Play Music and instead offers a streaming mix of the search criteria. Google says this is working as intended.

3

more_vertFix coming for Pixel 2 XL audio problems
closeGoogle promises fix for Pixel 2 XL audio problems

Google has promised to roll out a fix for yet another issue affecting some Pixel 2 XL handsets. The problem causes poor sound quality when recording video.

4

more_vertHere's our first official look at the OnePlus 5T
closeHere’s our first official look at the OnePlus 5T

In a post on the OnePlus forums, we get our first official look at the headphone jack and speaker grill for the OnePlus 5T, while the company confirms its existence.

5

more_vertOreo comes to the Galaxy S8 through beta program
closeYou can now test out Android Oreo on your Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Some users are reporting that they have received the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

6

more_vertPixel 2 First Things to do
close12 First things every Pixel 2 owner should do

If you just got the Pixel 2 or are thinking of picking one up, here are the first things to do!

7

more_vertSony's smartphone business still struggling
closeSony’s smartphone business still struggling after big loss

Sony posted its financial results for the last quarter this week, and while the rest of its business is thriving, its mobile division continues to hemorrhage cash.

8

more_vertAndroid apps are using malware to mine cryptocurrency
closeSome Android apps found mining cryptocurrencies via code injection

Trend Micro discovered two new instances of Android malware that use JavaScript injection to mine cryptocurrencies using your devices’ CPU.

9

more_vertZTE Axon 7 successor confirmed by the company
closeZTE confirms it plans to release a proper Axon 7 successor

ZTE has confirmed it plans on releasing a successor to the popular ZTE Axon 7, which debuted last year.

10

more_vertRazer Phone specs leak early
closeRazer Phone’s impressive specifications leak out early

Impressive specifications for the upcoming Razer Phone have been revealed early by a U.K. smartphone retailer. They hint at a device designed with gaming and multimedia in mind.