Nov 4th, 2017

In case you’ve somehow missed it, we have teamed up with LG to give away an LG V30! The contest is quickly coming to a close, so we wanted to give everyone one last chance to enter! If you haven’t entered already, you must do so before Monday. After Monday we will no longer be accepting entries. Don’t miss out on this chance to win an excellent phone!

How to enter:

  1. Watch the video above
  2. Leave a comment on the YouTube page
  3. Subscribe to the Phandroid YouTube channel
  4. Win this phone!

The only rule for this giveaway is you must live in the United States. Sorry.
local_offer    giveaway   LG V30  

stars Further Reading

Android Oreo is coming to the LG V30 next month

LG's mobile division loses $330 million in Q3 2017

LG V30 Giveaway!

Pre-order the unlocked LG V30 today

Deal: Get a Pixel 2, LG V30, Galaxy Note 8 case for under $5

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHTC U11 Plus leaked on video
closeThe translucent HTC U11 Plus just got leaked in a hands-on video

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to be announced at an event on Thursday, but someone went and spoiled the fun. A hands-on video was uploaded to Facebook, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created. Take a look.

2

more_vertGoogle Assistant won't play downloaded music on GPM
closeGoogle Assistant no longer plays downloaded music in Google Play Music

Google Assistant won’t play downloaded music from Google Play Music and instead offers a streaming mix of the search criteria. Google says this is working as intended.

3

more_vertFix coming for Pixel 2 XL audio problems
closeGoogle promises fix for Pixel 2 XL audio problems

Google has promised to roll out a fix for yet another issue affecting some Pixel 2 XL handsets. The problem causes poor sound quality when recording video.

4

more_vertHere's our first official look at the OnePlus 5T
closeHere’s our first official look at the OnePlus 5T

In a post on the OnePlus forums, we get our first official look at the headphone jack and speaker grill for the OnePlus 5T, while the company confirms its existence.

5

more_vertOreo comes to the Galaxy S8 through beta program
closeYou can now test out Android Oreo on your Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Some users are reporting that they have received the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

6

more_vertPixel 2 First Things to do
close12 First things every Pixel 2 owner should do

If you just got the Pixel 2 or are thinking of picking one up, here are the first things to do!

7

more_vertSony's smartphone business still struggling
closeSony’s smartphone business still struggling after big loss

Sony posted its financial results for the last quarter this week, and while the rest of its business is thriving, its mobile division continues to hemorrhage cash.

8

more_vertAndroid apps are using malware to mine cryptocurrency
closeSome Android apps found mining cryptocurrencies via code injection

Trend Micro discovered two new instances of Android malware that use JavaScript injection to mine cryptocurrencies using your devices’ CPU.

9

more_vertZTE Axon 7 successor confirmed by the company
closeZTE confirms it plans to release a proper Axon 7 successor

ZTE has confirmed it plans on releasing a successor to the popular ZTE Axon 7, which debuted last year.

10

more_vertRazer Phone specs leak early
closeRazer Phone’s impressive specifications leak out early

Impressive specifications for the upcoming Razer Phone have been revealed early by a U.K. smartphone retailer. They hint at a device designed with gaming and multimedia in mind.