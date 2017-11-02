While many of the smartphones on our list of Best Android Phones have great all around features, some are especially noteworthy because of their superior camera performance. That’s why we’re here to highlight those devices as an extension of our Best Android Phones guide. If you need a fast, sharp and reliable camera to ensure you never a miss a moment, these are the devices you want to be looking at.

HTC and Google have done it again. Combining a 12.2MP sensor, OIS, EIS, and machine learning results in one amazing camera, it turns out. Google uses their industry-best HDR+ algorithm to allow you to take photos in any lighting scenario with perfect exposure every time.It also has neat depth-of-field tricks and other techniques to make it not only look good, but makes it easy for anyone to achieve great results.

Camera Specs:

Rear Camera: 12.2MP w/ OIS + EIS, f/1.7 aperture

Video: Up to 4K at 30FPS

8.0MP Video: Up to 4K at 30FPS

With the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung did what many others weren’t willing to do: implement OIS in both its rear camera sensors. The result is smooth photo and video performance no matter which angle or zoom you prefer. Beyond that, a much improved sensor over the Galaxy S8 brings the company back near the top of the heap of smartphone optics.

Camera Specs:

Rear Camera : Dual 12.0MP, Dual OIS f/1.7 / f/2.4 aperture lenses

Video: Up to 4K at 30FPS

8.0MP Video: Up to 4K at 30FPS

The HTC U11 offers a lot in the camera department which, when considering HTC’s history in this area, is pretty surprising. Its 12MP sensor uses dual- Pixel technology to make for extremely fast autofocus and great low-light performance. With it earning the highest score DxOMark has ever given a smartphone, there is very little challenging it.

Camera Specs

Rear Camera: 12.0MP Dual-Pixel with f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization

Video: Up to 4K at 30FPS

16.0MP Video: Up to 4K at 30FPS

04. Google Pixel / Pixel XL

At one point in time, Google’s phones were largely shunned due to shortcomings in one big area: the camera. Times change, though, and they’ve put forth their best effort with the launch of the Pixel and Pixel XL. The cameras don’t do much from a hardware standpoint that make it stand out next to competition, but it’s that industry standard hardware matched with a great software-based approach to photography that earns Google a solid spot atop our list.

Google uses tricks like HDR+ to ensure high-range photos can be taken without having to wait an etenity, and it’s impressive given that they’re doing so without the aide of an optical image stabilizer. That ingenuity also comes into play when keeping video still when folks with shaky hands are recording.

Combine all of that with extremely fast focusing, sharp daytime imagery, and great lowlight performance, and you’ve got a great recipe for the best camera experience you can find on an Android phone.

Camera Specs

Rear Camera: 12.3MP Sony IMX378 with f/2.0 aperture and 1.55μm pixel size

Selfie Camera: 8.0MP

8.0MP Video Capabilities: Up to 4K at 30FPS

05. Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8 Plus

Samsung impressed everyone when they revealed their new camera technology for their 2016 flagship smartphones. The cameras found on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus — which have the same 12-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 (highest on the market) and a pixel size of 1.4μm per pixel — take incredible photos.

It’s just as clear in daylight HDR performance as most cameras can be, but this camera’s lowlight photography is simply unmatched by any device on the market. Couple that with DSLR-level autofocusing capabilities and a rock solid optical image stabilization system this is the best phone on the market if you need a camera. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus also have 4K video recording capabilities.

Camera Specs

Rear Camera: 12.0MP OIS Sony IMX260 with f/1.7 aperture and 1.4μm pixel size

Selfie Camera: 8.0MP

8.0MP Video Capabilities: Up to 4K at 30FPS

Once again, LG has taken care to ensure their latest devices’ cameras are top notch. The LG G6 employs a dual-13MP rear camera setup, with each lens offering optical image stabilization, and phase-detection autofocus. The difference comes in angles and apertures, with a 71-degree standard sensor with aperture f/1.8 typical for most shots, and a 100-degree wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture in case you need to capture more of the scenery.

The result is a fast camera that takes crisp pictures at day and one that doesn’t struggle to capture detail at night.

Camera Specs:

Rear Camera: Dual 13.0MP with OIS, f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus

Video Capabilities: Up to 4K at 30FPS

5.0MP Video Capabilities: Up to 4K at 30FPS

Huawei started something beautiful on the P9 and brought that same winning element over to the Huawei Mate 9. Like the P9, the Huawei Mate 9 enjoys dual-rear LEICA sensors to take vibrant photos in both full RGB and monochrome. It also enables true 2X zoom for those shots where you can’t get up close.

Camera Specs

Rear Camera: Dual 20MP + 12MP Leica sensors with f/2.2 aperture, OIS

Video Capabilities: Up to 1080p

8.0MP Video Capabilities: Up to 1080p

Huawei teamed up with Leica to put a pretty nice camera on the rear of the Huawei P9. This dual-rear lens setup delivers a sensor dedicated to RGB photo capturing and one for pure monochrome. This technique makes for a nice dynamic range of light and color, and makes for some really eye-popping night photos. Overall, it’s quite sharp and the sensor captures a lot of detail, though video recording could suffer a tad due to lack of optical image stabilization.

Camera Specs

Rear Camera: Dual 12MP Leica RGB/Monochrome sensors with f/2.2 aperture and 1.25 μm pixel size

Selfie Camera: 8.0MP

8.0MP Video Capabilities: Up to 1080p

It’s no surprise to see 2 different Huawei devices on this list. The Nexus 6P’s camera is quite exceptional, which is a nice change of pace from the usual underwhelming performance that this line delivers. It’s 12-megapixel Sony-made sensor goes a bit beyond the bare minimum to make for a quality camera. It can also shoot 4K video.

Camera Specs

Rear Camera: 12MP Sony sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 1.55µm pixel size

Selfie Camera: 8.0MP

8.0MP Video Capabilities: Up to 4K at 30FPS

LG has long been known as a staunch contender in the camera department, and that trend lives on with the LG G5 and LG V20. They pride themselves on very accurate color reproduction, however it’s also just as sharp as the best of them. There’s a bit to be desired in the area of lowlight performance, but the camera is still worthy of attention for its overall capability.

Beyond that, LG used dual-rear sensors — one helps you on the wide-angle aspect of photography, while the other will deliver quality in your standard shots.

Camera Specs

Rear Camera: Dual 16MP/8MP sensors with f/1.8; f/2.4 aperture

Video Capabilities: Up to 4K at 30FPS

8.0MP Video Capabilities: Up to 4K at 30FPS

