Nov 2nd, 2017

The Pixel 2 XL is now reaching the hands of those who pre-ordered the device back in October, but some people are getting devices that have no operating system installed at all. That’s added to a myriad of other issues that have surfaced with the Pixel 2 XL, including reports of screen burn-in and earbud inserts that show Google intended to include earbuds at one point in time.

Now a few reports have surfaced on reddit that appear to show it’s not an isolated incident, as at least two people have received a Pixel 2 XL with no operating system. The first report was posted to the r/GooglePixel subreddit just six days ago and resulted in the poster needing a replacement phone.

I came home excited to unbox my new Pixel 2 XL. Upon turning on the device I was greeted with a black screen stating, “Can’t find valid operating system. The device will not start.” Spent an hour on the chat with two different customer service reps and they are wanting to send me a replacement phone. Really frustrating.

Then yesterday, someone submitted a photo of the same error described by the original person.

While these are likely isolated incidents that won’t be a widespread issue like the screen burn-in and blue tint that has been widely reported on, it still goes to show that Google isn’t great at launching phones and the customer experience is still lacking even though the price has gone up.

Have you experienced any launch issues with your device that has made you regret your purchase?
