HTC has long been a pioneer in the world of Android, despite their current devices often being ignored in favor of more mainstream devices like those from Samsung and LG. While most current flagship devices from 2017 feature a dual rear camera setup, HTC offered the feature all the way back in 2011 with the debut of the HTC EVO 3D.

In a press-exclusive interview after debuting the HTC U11 Plus in Taiwan earlier today, HTC president Chialin Chang confirmed that his company plans on debuting a dual-camera smartphone in 2018. However, he says his company must find a way to make the product meaningful.

“We’ll definitely be releasing a dual-camera phone next year, but we’ll need to figure out how to make this feature stand out.”

HTC has been redefining its mobile strategy over the last few years now among flagging sales of its brand, despite producing a device for both generations of the Google Pixel . HTC is focusing on only releasing four or five devices a year instead of the deluge of devices we saw from the early days of the company. They’ve also committed to tackling the $300 budget phone market in China, which will see fierce competition from the likes of Xiaomi, Huawei, and Vivo.