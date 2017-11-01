Nov 1st, 2017

The calendar just hit November, which means it’s time for another best Android phones update! This particular month is noteworthy for a couple of reasons:

  1. 3 juggernauts have been awarded spots on our list, including the Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL, the LG V30, and Huawei’s Mate Pro 10.
  2. This is the month that the holiday shopping season kicks in, so if you’re in the market to buy a new phone for yourself or someone else, it’s time to start considering your options.

The LG V30 reviewed great around these offices. Sure, LG decided to ditch gimmicks like the secondary display and also killed off their long-standing perk of offering a removable battery, but the result is a more cohesive and capable device that’s able to threaten the mainstream.

Then you have the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, both of which read off like great smartphones and would probably be the undisputed champions if not for some unresolved display controversy.

Finally, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro offers up a really solid smartphone package complete with a beautiful display, top-rated cameras, and even on-board AI processing.

That sets us up for the perfect showdown, with one of these phones entering the top 3! Can you guess which one it is? Make your guess and head straight to the list to see how all the competitors shake out!

Read the Complete List
local_offer    Best Phones  

stars Further Reading

Best Android Phones October 2017

Best T-Mobile Phones September 2017

Best AT&T Phones September 2017

Best Verizon Phones September 2017

Best Smartphones With Expandable Memory September 2017

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

2

more_vertSamsung's latest wearables are now available
closeYou can buy the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX (2018) today!

Samsung has officially released two of its latest wearables with the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear IconX (2018).

3

more_vertHTC U11 Plus leaked on video
closeThe translucent HTC U11 Plus just got leaked in a hands-on video

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to be announced at an event on Thursday, but someone went and spoiled the fun. A hands-on video was uploaded to Facebook, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created. Take a look.

4

more_vertGoogle Assistant won't play downloaded music on GPM
closeGoogle Assistant no longer plays downloaded music in Google Play Music

Google Assistant won’t play downloaded music from Google Play Music and instead offers a streaming mix of the search criteria. Google says this is working as intended.

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds
closePixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 seconds

How long does it take to fully charge the Pixel 2 XL? It’s a lot slower than you think. Check out the post for a detailed breakdown.

7

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!

8

more_vertFix coming for Pixel 2 XL audio problems
closeGoogle promises fix for Pixel 2 XL audio problems

Google has promised to roll out a fix for yet another issue affecting some Pixel 2 XL handsets. The problem causes poor sound quality when recording video.

9

more_vertHTC teases bezel-less phone
closeHTC gives everyone a sneak peek of the U11 Plus’ bezel-less display

HTC has released another teaser of what is expected to be the HTC U11 Plus ahead of the device’s announcement on November 2nd.

10

more_vertHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]
closeHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]

In today’s world, there’s still a lot of controversy between Android and iOS users, thanks to a seemingly never-ending war in the mobile space. Although Android has overtaken Apple in many facets, there’s just something about Apple that continues to drive owners to iOS in droves. I, for one, am one of those folks who actually …