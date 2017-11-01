The calendar just hit November, which means it’s time for another best Android phones update! This particular month is noteworthy for a couple of reasons:

3 juggernauts have been awarded spots on our list, including the Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL , the LG V30 , and Huawei’s Mate Pro 10. This is the month that the holiday shopping season kicks in, so if you’re in the market to buy a new phone for yourself or someone else, it’s time to start considering your options.

The LG V30 reviewed great around these offices. Sure, LG decided to ditch gimmicks like the secondary display and also killed off their long-standing perk of offering a removable battery, but the result is a more cohesive and capable device that’s able to threaten the mainstream.

Then you have the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, both of which read off like great smartphones and would probably be the undisputed champions if not for some unresolved display controversy.

Finally, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro offers up a really solid smartphone package complete with a beautiful display, top-rated cameras, and even on-board AI processing.

That sets us up for the perfect showdown, with one of these phones entering the top 3! Can you guess which one it is? Make your guess and head straight to the list to see how all the competitors shake out!