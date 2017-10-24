Oct 24th, 2017

Google got so many things right with the Pixel 2. It’s one of the best smartphones available right now. But there is a growing list of complaints about its hardware that fans cannot ignore. The latest? Strange noises that include clicking and a high-pitched whine.

According to users on the Google Product Forums, some Pixel 2 devices aren’t as quiet as they should be. One user reports “high pitch frequency sound and clicking when the screen is on and unlocked,” which remains after a reboot and a factory reset.

I purchased two Pixel 2 phones both have the high-frequency noise but only one has the clicking,” adds Roy M. “I have the clicking problem also,” writes David. “Whenever the phone is unlocked, I can hear a constant ticking (like the second hand of a watch) if the phone is against my ear.”

The issue appears to be most common on the smaller Pixel 2, but some users have reported similar issues with the Pixel 2 XL. One forum thread about the problem now has over 156 posts and 1,907 views. Fortunately, there is a way to stop one of the noises.

It seems the clicking sound is related to NFC, and users say that turning off this feature makes it go away completely. Sadly, there is no fix for the high-pitched whine. It’s important to remember that electronic devices can make noises like this, though they shouldn’t be too noticeable.

Google Support has told one Pixel 2 owner that the company is releasing a fix for both issues “this upcoming week.” We’ll have to wait and see whether software can solve the problem. Another Support staffer has told forum posters to contact Google to discuss replacement options.

Have you experienced either of these issues with your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL?
local_offer    Google   Pixel 2   Pixel 2 XL  

stars Further Reading

Google Lens comes to first Pixel

APK teardown reveals Google Home with a display

Pixel 2 shipped out that failed factory quality control

Deal: Get a Pixel 2, LG V30, Galaxy Note 8 case for under $5

White Pixel 2 pre-orders delayed by a month

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWhy Not to Buy Android TV with Chromecast
close4 Reasons not to buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in

While smart TV makers are keen on wowing you with the promise of “Netflix and Chill” at the click of a button, we’re going to buck the trend and take the stance that you shouldn’t buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in.

2

more_vertPixel 2 Reviews
closeCONTEST: Google Pixel 2 Reviews

Reviews of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are starting to pour in from across the world and they seem to agree- this is the best smartphone on the planet. It’s crazy to consider, then, that we’re giving one away for free!

3

more_vertLG V30 Review
closeLG V30 Review

LG finally decided to stop playing around with gimmicks and made the best phone they possibly could. Is that enough to make the V30 matter in a world of Galaxies and Pixels? Let’s find out.

4

more_vertGoogle won't punish those who root the Pixel 2
closeGoogle won’t void the warranty on your rooted Pixel 2

Google customer support has confirmed that the company will not void the warranty for any Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL owners who have rooted their devices.

5

more_vertOnePlus 5T leaked renders show rear fingerprint sensor
closeNew OnePlus 5T render shows fingerprint sensor on back [RUMOR]

The OnePlus 5T rumor mill has been churning lately and these latest images with a fingerprint sensor on the back fuel that fire.

6

more_vertPixel 2 doesn't stand up well in durability test
closePixel 2 looks pretty fragile in this torture test for durability [VIDEO]

Zack of JerryRigEverything finally got his hands on the Pixel 2 and puts it through his classic torture test. The Pixel 2…. does poorly.

7

more_vertDeath Road to Canada coming to Android
closeDeath Road to Canada is finally road tripping onto Android this month

Looking for something fun to do this month? Noodlecake has announced that zombie road-trip survival sim Death Road to Canada is finally coming to Android.

8

more_vertGoogle Search custom widget
closeLatest Google beta allows you to customize the Search widget

The latest beta of the Google app (7.14.15) get some cool customization tools for the Search widget.

9

more_vertSamsung & Google ARCore
closeSamsung teams up with Google to bring ARCore to Galaxy devices

Today, Samsung and Google announced a partnership to bring ARCore to Galaxy smartphones. This is a huge step in ARCore being a viable competitor to Apple’s ARKit.

10

more_vertThe Essential Phone is now priced at $499
closeThe Essential Phone is now permanently discounted to $499

As the company seemingly struggles with sales, the Essential Phone has been discounted by $200, bringing the price down to just $499.