Oct 23rd, 2017

Google says it is “actively investigating” reports of a Pixel 2 XL screen burn-in issue. Users started noticing the problem over the weekend, just days after the handset started shipping, and it joins a growing list of complaints about Google’s new Pixel displays.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are two of the hottest smartphones on sale right now — especially if you like pure Android as Google intended it. Both devices have received glowing reviews since making their debut last week, but there is one thing that fans and critics aren’t happy about.

That’s their displays: Google says both are much-improved over last year’s Pixel screens, with greater DCI-P3 coverage, increased contrast ratios, and enhanced brightness. However, these improvements are incredibly difficult to spot for most Pixel 2 adopters.

Pixel 2 display issues

If you checked out our review roundup, you will have noticed that some critics were disappointed with the Pixel 2’s display. Most agreed that it looks washed out, with “muted” colors and poor viewing angles. These complaints have since been echoed by buyers.

But that’s not the biggest display issue. Some users are now discovering that there’s also a burn-in problem that starts to present itself after a few days of use.

Viewing solid images on the screen can highlight areas in which certain elements are now stuck, or burned in, to the display. It seems the navigation bar is the most common area affected, as demonstrated in the tweet above from Alex Dobie.

What is burn-in?

Burn-in occurs when the same image or element has been displayed in the same place on screen for an extended period of time. On Android devices, the navigation buttons, status bar, and clock are common causes of burn-in because they don’t move and rarely disappear.

Once an image or element is burned in, remnants of it can still be seen when it disappears. For instance, you see faint outlines of the navigation buttons when displaying an image or movie in full-screen, even though the buttons aren’t actually present.

 

Burn-in is a common problem with OLED displays, though it can affect LCD displays in rare cases.

How to identify burn-in

Fortunately, burn-in can be difficult to spot, which means that in most cases, it won’t be a major issue for you. Your handset may have it and you’ll hardly even notice it. But burn-in can be easier to see when displaying certain imagery, such as solid colors.

On the Pixel 2, it is recommended that you look at solid black or red images. With these displayed in full-screen, you can then examine the areas where static elements would normally appear — such as the navigation bar — and see if you notice any remnants of those elements.

Google is aware of a possible Pixel 2 problem

If you have identified burn-in on a Pixel 2, you’ll be pleased to know Google is already aware of a possible problem.

We put all of our products through extensive quality testing before launch and in the manufacturing of every unit,” the company told The Verge. “We are actively investigating this report.”

If a widespread problem is identified, Google should take steps to rectify it. In the meantime, if the issue is a constant concern for you, you can get your Pixel 2 replaced under warranty. Simply contact Google or the retailer you purchased it from to arrange this.
local_offer    Google   Pixel 2   Pixel 2 XL  

stars Further Reading

Google won't punish those who root the Pixel 2

Pixel 2 doesn't stand up well in durability test

Pixel 2 Fast Charging Speed

Fix incoming for Pixel SMS issue

Watch a Google Pixel 2 XL get put back together again

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWhy Not to Buy Android TV with Chromecast
close4 Reasons not to buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in

While smart TV makers are keen on wowing you with the promise of “Netflix and Chill” at the click of a button, we’re going to buck the trend and take the stance that you shouldn’t buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in.

2

more_vertPixel 2 Reviews
closeCONTEST: Google Pixel 2 Reviews

Reviews of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are starting to pour in from across the world and they seem to agree- this is the best smartphone on the planet. It’s crazy to consider, then, that we’re giving one away for free!

3

more_vertLG V30 Review
closeLG V30 Review

LG finally decided to stop playing around with gimmicks and made the best phone they possibly could. Is that enough to make the V30 matter in a world of Galaxies and Pixels? Let’s find out.

4

more_vertDevastating WiFi vulnerability revealed
closeNew WiFi vulnerability can steal information from nearly every WiFi device in existence

A scary new WiFi vulnerability is being reported this morning, and it affects pretty much every WiFi device out there.

5

more_vertGoogle won't punish those who root the Pixel 2
closeGoogle won’t void the warranty on your rooted Pixel 2

Google customer support has confirmed that the company will not void the warranty for any Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL owners who have rooted their devices.

6

more_vertOnePlus 5T leaked renders show rear fingerprint sensor
closeNew OnePlus 5T render shows fingerprint sensor on back [RUMOR]

The OnePlus 5T rumor mill has been churning lately and these latest images with a fingerprint sensor on the back fuel that fire.

7

more_vertPixel 2 orders processed
closePixel 2 orders are beginning to get processed

Several Reddit users noticed that their cards have finally been charged by Google. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners reported the same thing.

8

more_vertDeath Road to Canada coming to Android
closeDeath Road to Canada is finally road tripping onto Android this month

Looking for something fun to do this month? Noodlecake has announced that zombie road-trip survival sim Death Road to Canada is finally coming to Android.

9

more_vertGoogle Search custom widget
closeLatest Google beta allows you to customize the Search widget

The latest beta of the Google app (7.14.15) get some cool customization tools for the Search widget.

10

more_vertSamsung & Google ARCore
closeSamsung teams up with Google to bring ARCore to Galaxy devices

Today, Samsung and Google announced a partnership to bring ARCore to Galaxy smartphones. This is a huge step in ARCore being a viable competitor to Apple’s ARKit.