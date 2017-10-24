HTC isn’t being too shy about what they’re announcing on November 2nd. We all know it’s likely to be the HTC U11 Plus and maybe even the Android One program’s U11 Life.

And now we’re seeing an actual unit in the company’s latest teaser. Naturally, we don’t get a full frontal or rear shot of the thing, but HTC seems keen on confirming certain aspects we’ve seen in leaks to date, such as a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

As for details we can’t see, previous reports say to expect a Snapdragon 835 SoC, along with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage. We’re also in for a 6-inch WQHD+, a 12MP rear camera sensor, and an 8MP selfie shooter. Be sure to get the full story on November 2nd when the announcement is made.

via Twitter