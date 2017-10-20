HTC has an event planned for November 2nd. While most of our attention has been focused on the rumored HTC U11 Plus — a bigger, badder version of the HTC U11 that launched earlier this year — a more wallet-friendly device is also rumored to be making an appearance: the HTC U11 Life.

The HTC U11 Plus (or HTC U11+ as it were) has already been somewhat revealed in 3D renders thanks to leaked CAD image files, but we’re finally getting a real life look at the phone as it passes through TENNA and gains its Chinese certification.

Unfortunately, the photos of the U11 Plus don’t exactly show us those rumored thin bezels. We’re only able to make out the top bezel and while it’s not huge by any means, it’s certainly not on the same level as the Galaxy S8 or LG G6 . It’s possible the bottom bezel could be much smaller (a possible reason why the fingerprint sensor was moved to the back), but that would throw off the phone’s symmetry. Don’t get your hopes up.

As for the HTC U11 Life, this devices is HTC’s rumored Android One phone. WinFuture.de was able to secure a leaked press render of the phone, which looks nearly identical to the HTC U11 at first glance. The U11 Life, however, will carry much more mid-range specs: 5.2-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 16MP camera (front and back), 2,600mAh battery, along with IP67 water/dust resistance.

Missing is a headphone jack, as is the trend these days, although HTC will bundle their USonic USB-C headphones inside. The HTC U11 Life will retail for about €400, which means we could be looking at a similar $400 price tag when it lands in the US later this year in Sapphire Blue or Ice White color options.

WinFuture | TENAA | via PhoneArena