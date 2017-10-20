Oct 20th, 2017

HTC has an event planned for November 2nd. While most of our attention has been focused on the rumored HTC U11 Plus — a bigger, badder version of the HTC U11 that launched earlier this year — a more wallet-friendly device is also rumored to be making an appearance: the HTC U11 Life.

The HTC U11 Plus (or HTC U11+ as it were) has already been somewhat revealed in 3D renders thanks to leaked CAD image files, but we’re finally getting a real life look at the phone as it passes through TENNA and gains its Chinese certification.

Unfortunately, the photos of the U11 Plus don’t exactly show us those rumored thin bezels. We’re only able to make out the top bezel and while it’s not huge by any means, it’s certainly not on the same level as the Galaxy S8 or LG G6. It’s possible the bottom bezel could be much smaller (a possible reason why the fingerprint sensor was moved to the back), but that would throw off the phone’s symmetry. Don’t get your hopes up.

As for the HTC U11 Life, this devices is HTC’s rumored Android One phone. WinFuture.de was able to secure a leaked press render of the phone, which looks nearly identical to the HTC U11 at first glance. The U11 Life, however, will carry much more mid-range specs: 5.2-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 16MP camera (front and back), 2,600mAh battery, along with IP67 water/dust resistance.

Missing is a headphone jack, as is the trend these days, although HTC will bundle their USonic USB-C headphones inside. The HTC U11 Life will retail for about €400, which means we could be looking at a similar $400 price tag when it lands in the US later this year in Sapphire Blue or Ice White color options.

WinFuture | TENAA | via PhoneArena

local_offer    HTC  HTC U11  htc u11 life  

stars Further Reading

HTC U11 could get Android Oreo by November

HTC U11 Plus leaked in 3D renders and benchmarks

HTC schedules November 2nd event

Pixel 2 XL vs Competition

Pixel 2 vs Competition

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertDOWNLOAD: Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers
closeDownload: Get these amazing Google Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers on your phone

We got our first glimpse at Google’s new Live Wallpapers for the Pixel 2 during their event and now the wallpapers can be yours on just about any Android device. All you have to do is sideload them.

2

more_vertLG V30 Review
closeLG V30 Review

LG finally decided to stop playing around with gimmicks and made the best phone they possibly could. Is that enough to make the V30 matter in a world of Galaxies and Pixels? Let’s find out.

3

more_vertPixel 2 Reviews
closeCONTEST: Google Pixel 2 Reviews

Reviews of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are starting to pour in from across the world and they seem to agree- this is the best smartphone on the planet. It’s crazy to consider, then, that we’re giving one away for free!

4

more_vertDevastating WiFi vulnerability revealed
closeNew WiFi vulnerability can steal information from nearly every WiFi device in existence

A scary new WiFi vulnerability is being reported this morning, and it affects pretty much every WiFi device out there.

5

more_vertGoogle drops 3.5mm adapter price to match Apple
closeGoogle drops price of USB-C/3.5mm adapter to match Apple’s price of $9

After some criticism that it’s charging more than Apple for its USB-C/3.5mm dongle, Google has lowered the price to match Apple’s prices.

6

more_vertPixel 2 orders processed
closePixel 2 orders are beginning to get processed

Several Reddit users noticed that their cards have finally been charged by Google. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners reported the same thing.

7

more_vertHey Alexa, re-order an item and save $10 [DEAL]
closeHey Alexa, re-order an item from my Amazon history and save $10 [DEAL]

Amazon will give you $10 bucks if you re-order something from your Amazon shopping history using Alexa Voice Shopping. Here’s how to get the deal.

8

more_vertDeath Road to Canada coming to Android
closeDeath Road to Canada is finally road tripping onto Android this month

Looking for something fun to do this month? Noodlecake has announced that zombie road-trip survival sim Death Road to Canada is finally coming to Android.

9

more_vertSamsung & Google ARCore
closeSamsung teams up with Google to bring ARCore to Galaxy devices

Today, Samsung and Google announced a partnership to bring ARCore to Galaxy smartphones. This is a huge step in ARCore being a viable competitor to Apple’s ARKit.

10

more_vert25% off SanDisk microSD cards & dual drives
closeYou can save 25% on SanDisk microSD cards today only [DEAL]

If you’re looking for a good deal on a microSD card or a dual drive for your USB-C device, SanDisk products are part of Amazon’s Deal of the Day.