We’ve been hearing about a supposed Razer smartphone that the company has been working on since acquiring Nextbit earlier this year, but this might be our first full look at the phone as spotted by TechByte. The image appears to showcase a phone with a dual camera and a square design that highly resembles the look of the Nextbit Robin .

The phone has also been spotted on GFXBench, revealing a hefty set of specs that firmly places the new device in flagship territory. It features a 5.7-inch 1440p display powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. The specs also mention a dual camera, which we can see in the pic above.

Razer is slated to reveal their first foray into the smartphone market on November 1st.