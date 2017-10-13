Oct 13th, 2017

Computer hardware maker Razer has been looking to get into the smartphone business ever since purchasing Nextbit back in January. We know a gaming-centric Razer Phone is coming — and will be announced on November 1st — but other than that, there hasn’t been many details about the device that have leaked… until now.

Someone spotted the Razer Phone on GFXBench and if there were any fears that the phone might skimp on performance — let me stop you there. According to the benchmark, the Razer Phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor which is pretty much the standard for high-end Android devices these days.

Other specs include a 5.7-inch 1440p display with a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, 8GB of sweet RAM, 64GB internal storage, and 12MP rear/8MP front facing cameras. On the software side of things, expect a custom UI running on top of Android 7.1.1.

Of course, we can expect to learn more come November 1st but there’s plenty of time for new leaks to come forth before then.

via PhoneRadar
