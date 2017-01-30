Jan 30th, 2017

The Nextbit Robin is a truly unique concept of a phone that tried to do away with to familiar “out of storage” situation by offloading apps, photos, and other data to the cloud when it wasn’t being used. While the idea is certainly interesting, the idea certainly never garnered mainstream success (despite the gorgeous colors) and the Nextbit Robin has been an enthusiast piece of tech.

Amazon has perpetually marked down the price of the phone to $159.99 for a few months and now it looks like we finally see why. The company posted on its blog earlier today to let the community know that it has been acquired by PC peripheral manufacturer, Razer. Razer has dipped its toe into the Android space before, but this will mark the first time it has shown interest in phone hardware.

Nextbit Robin Specs

  • Processor: Snapdragon 808
  • Memory: 3GB RAM / 32 GB onboard / 100 GB online
  • Screen: 5.2” IPS LCD 1080p
  • Rear Camera: 13MP with phase detection autofocus, dual tone flash
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 2,680mAh
  • Other Features: Fingerprint sensor, NFC

So what’s happening to current devices in the wild? Nextbit says it will continue to fulfill all warranties on devices for another six months. Software updates for the Nextbit Robin will continue through February 2018, as promised. The company has stopped selling Robin and all accessories through official channels, so once the phone is gone it’s gone. You can still pick it up for less than $160, if you’re curious about the hardware before it’s gone for good.

For what it’s worth, Razer is known for its crazy concepts in the PC space. Just this year at CES 2017, the company introduced a laptop with three screens that fold out. In fact, that new prototype concept proved so popular that it was stolen and has yet to be recovered. The company has also experimented with modular computing and Android TV set top boxes in the past, so it will be interesting to see where Razer goes with the Nextbit team.

