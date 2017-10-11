It’s been speculated for some time now that Razer has been building a smartphone to appeal to gamers, especially after the acquisition of Nextbit Robin earlier this year. Now it’s looking like the fruits of that acquisition may soon come to bear on November 1st.

Razer says it will host its biggest unveiling on that date.

The Nextbit Robin was a unique concept of a phone because it allowed you not to worry about running out of space on your device. You could offload apps and pictures from your device directly to the cloud and store up to 100GB of apps, pictures, and videos all baked into the OS.

It will be interesting to see if Razer embraces this philosophy with their next announcement. What do you think? Do you want to see a gaming-oriented smartphone from Razer?