The ZTE Quartz smartwatch first launched as a T-Mobile exclusive back in April, but now the company is knocking half off the price and bringing it down to just $96. It’s ZTE’s first effort at designing an Android Wear 2.0 device and it’s got a decent set of specs on it for a basic smartwatch.

It’s powered by the Snapdragon 2100 wear processor with 4GB of storage for music and podcasts. The display is a 1.4-inch OLED screen with Gorilla Glass 3 and it features GPS connectivity so you can run without your phone on your person. It’s also one of the few Android Wear 2.0 watches that supports interchangeable bands if you happen to hate to the rubber look of the original band.