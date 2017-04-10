Back in February, we learned of a possible upcoming smartwatch from ZTE. This smartwatch would be the first offering from ZTE as the company was looking to enter the wearable market, and today, the ZTE Quartz has been made official.

With smartwatches like the LG Watch Sport being priced at $350, the Quartz comes in at a paltry $200. However, what makes the Quartz even more enticing is the fact that it includes many features that you’ll find in those more expensive smartwatch options.

Starting with the display, the Quartz features a 400×400 1,4-inch AMOLED display, while being powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. The Quartz also includes 768MB of RAM, along with 4GB of storage, and a 500mAh battery.

The battery size, combined with Android Wear 2.0, should help the Quartz easily obtain the 36 hours of battery life that ZTE is claiming the smartwatch is capable of. Additionally, the Quartz is IP67 dust and water resistant and includes LTE capabilities to go with the onboard GPS sensor.

However, not everything is roses and daisies with the Quartz as the biggest omission is the lack of NFC. With mobile payment options becoming more and more important, this seems to be a bit of an oversight. The Quartz also does not include wireless charging and will be exclusive to T-Mobile for the time being.

ZTE Quartz Specs 1.4-inch 400×400 AMOLED Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Processor

768MB RAM

4GB Storage

500mAh Battery

Bluetooth 4.1

IP67 Water & Dust Resistant

GPS Sensor

Built-in Speaker

Built-in Microphone

If you’re still interested in snagging an Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch that won’t break the bank, then the Quartz will go on sale starting on April 14th. Furthermore, you can save yourself an extra $8 bucks or so if you purchase the Quartz through T-Mobile’s payment plans, which brings the price down from $199 to $192.