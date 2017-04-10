Apr 10th, 2017

Back in February, we learned of a possible upcoming smartwatch from ZTE. This smartwatch would be the first offering from ZTE as the company was looking to enter the wearable market, and today, the ZTE Quartz has been made official.

With smartwatches like the LG Watch Sport being priced at $350, the Quartz comes in at a paltry $200. However, what makes the Quartz even more enticing is the fact that it includes many features that you’ll find in those more expensive smartwatch options.

 

Starting with the display, the Quartz features a 400×400 1,4-inch AMOLED display, while being powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. The Quartz also includes 768MB of RAM, along with 4GB of storage, and a 500mAh battery.

The battery size, combined with Android Wear 2.0, should help the Quartz easily obtain the 36 hours of battery life that ZTE is claiming the smartwatch is capable of. Additionally, the Quartz is IP67 dust and water resistant and includes LTE capabilities to go with the onboard GPS sensor.

However, not everything is roses and daisies with the Quartz as the biggest omission is the lack of NFC. With mobile payment options becoming more and more important, this seems to be a bit of an oversight. The Quartz also does not include wireless charging and will be exclusive to T-Mobile for the time being.

ZTE Quartz Specs

  • 1.4-inch 400×400 AMOLED Display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Processor
  • 768MB RAM
  • 4GB Storage
  • 500mAh Battery
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • IP67 Water & Dust Resistant
  • GPS Sensor
  • Built-in Speaker
  • Built-in Microphone

If you’re still interested in snagging an Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch that won’t break the bank, then the Quartz will go on sale starting on April 14th. Furthermore, you can save yourself an extra $8 bucks or so if you purchase the Quartz through T-Mobile’s payment plans, which brings the price down from $199 to $192.
local_offer    T-Mobile   ZTE   ZTE Quartz  

stars Further Reading

T-Mobile unboxes the Galaxy S8 underwater

LG G6 pre-orders are starting to arrive

T-Mobile is giving everyone a free season of MLB.TV

T-Mobile introduces Scam Block

Samsung Gear S3 Classic LTE announced

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHTC U Specs and Info leak
closeNew HTC U Ocean specs and details leak

Yesterday we got a good look at the HTC U Ocean, but now we’re being treated to a ton more info about its specs and how its unique Edge Sensor works.

2

more_vertGalaxy S8+ survives multiple face-down drop tests [VIDEO]
closeWatch the Samsung Galaxy S8+ survive an onslaught of face-down drops [VIDEO]

Just because the phone is covered mostly in glass doesn’t mean the Galaxy S8+ is fragile. Watch as the S8 survives multiple face-down drops while the iPhone 7 Plus completely falls apart.

3

more_vertGalaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display
closeSamsung’s latest Galaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display’s best advantage, fails to address its worst flaw

Samsung is making a big deal about the Samsung Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display, so much so that it’s the standout feature in almost all its ads, even when they don’t mean for it to be. That’s not a bad thing, though, because it really is pretty nice. The latest Galaxy S8 ad shows how the …

4

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games - April 7
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (April 7, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]
closeMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]

With the Blade V8 Pro and Honor 6X receiving high marks in our reviews, the Moto G5 Plus is going up against some pretty stiff competition. To help make the buying decision easier on you, we’re comparing one of the most important hardware features — the camera — in our photo shootout.

6

more_vertVideo: Galaxy S8 drop test
closeYou’ll want to buy a case for your Galaxy S8 after seeing this drop test

Someone decided to take the Samsung Galaxy S8 and put it through a drop test. The results will make you want to buy a case ASAP.

7

more_vertSony Xperia XZs launches in the US
closeSony Xperia XZs is now available in the US

Those looking to purchase Sony’s latest and greatest should turn their eyes to Amazon right now. The US unlocked model of the Sony Xperia XZs is now available at the online retailer.

8

more_vertSprint Note 5 gets Nougat
closeSprint’s Galaxy Note 5 is now getting Android 7.0 Nougat

Folks rocking the Sprint Samsung Galaxy Note 5 will want to be on the lookout for an OTA to hit their phone. It’s Nougat!

9

more_vertYou can remap the Galaxy S8's Bixby button using this free app
closeThis free app lets you remap the Galaxy S8’s physical Bixby button to launch whatever you like

Not everybody is a fan of the Galaxy S8’s virtual assistant. Dubbed Bixby, the assistant gets its own dedicated physical button to summon the app, but someone found it’s easy to remap it using a free app.

10

more_vertMoto G5 Plus photo and video samples [GALLERY]
closeThe Moto G5 Plus camera: photo and video samples [GALLERY]

The Moto G5 Plus is one of the best affordable Android phones you can buy, but how well can it take a photo? Check out our gallery for sample photos and video.