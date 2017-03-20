ZTE is working on an Android Wear smartwatch. Their first at bat is known as the ZTE Quartz right now, and the folks at Android Police have obtained photos of the thing as it currently appears.

The circular smartwatch has what you’d expect from most options by now. It attempts to take on a stylish look with its bezel with tick marks for the hour indicators on typical watches. There’s a button on its upper right for navigating the UI, though that’s all you’ll get beyond the touchscreen.

As for specs, it’s said ZTE won’t be making use of 4G LTE, NFC, wireless charging, or a heart-rate sensor, exclusions which we’d hope will keep costs way down to make it an attractive buy. It does have 3G, though, so you’ll be able to use it independently if you so wish. We’re not sure when to expect its arrival, so we’ll just say keep an ear out for this thing to launch later this year.