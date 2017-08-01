Facebook is no stranger when it comes to devices. The HTC Status and all other Facebook Phone variants have earned a place on our Worst Android Phones of All-Time list, so it’s rather surprising to see Facebook is still pursuing something other than branded devices.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Facebook’s experimental wing Building 8 has been working on a device that features a laptop-sized screen and could be announced as soon as the F8 developer conference next spring. Rumors say Facebook is hoping to build a device that will make people across the globe feel as though they’re in the same room with one another.

Building 8 is led by former Google executive Regina Dugan, who says the goal of these devices is to “create and ship new, category-defining consumer products that are social first.

Of course, this isn’t the only rumor we’ve seen that suggests Facebook is hard at work on its own hardware. Other reports suggest that Facebook is looking to take on Google and Amazon in the smart speaker space, as will Samsung with its own Bixby smart speaker.

Either way, A Facebook tablet seems like an interesting device if you’re huge on making video calls. What do you think? Would you buy one of these?