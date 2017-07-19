Over the last month or so, we have seen a few rumors suggesting that Samsung was looking to build a smart speaker of its own, which would be powered by Bixby. Some rolled their eyes at this as Samsung has struggled to get Bixby rolled out to owners of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in the States. While also suggesting that the company should get Bixby working before rolling out another accessory using a half-baked product.

However, a new report has surfaced which claims that Samsung has backed down from pushing towards a release of a new home assistant. The speaker, codenamed “Vega” has been in the works for the last year as Samsung has looked to improve Bixby, while also bring its new personal assistant to the masses.

A source speaking to The Investor states:

“Samsung currently does not view Al speakers as marketable, as the global market is already dominated by unbeatable Amazon and the Korean market is too small to make profits”

If Samsung were to bring a smart speaker to the market, it would already have to deal with the likes of Amazon, Google, and now Apple. In fact, a report from earlier this week claimed that Amazon was looking to expand its Echo lineup with a complete overhaul of its traditional Echo speaker, as it looks to take on Apple’s HomePod.

Sure, Samsung would have the clout to be able to pull off a run at this market, but considering the issues surrounding Bixby, this may be a good time for Samsung to sit this one out. Let us know whether you would like to see a smart speaker powered by Bixby made available, or if you’re good with the current lineup.

[The Investor]